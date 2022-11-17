There are many iconic American women basketball players who have made a significant impact on the game. People who frequent the sportsbook Caesars Ohio would agree that pioneers like Cheryl Miller to modern-day superstars like Candace Parker have all left their mark on the sport. Here are just some of the most iconic American women basketball players of all time.

Cheryl Miller

Cheryl Miller is considered one of the best basketball players of all time. She was a three-time All-American and led the USC Trojans to two NCAA Championships. After her college career, she went on to play for the US national team, winning a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. Miller was known for her versatility, as she could play both inside and outside. She had a great shooting touch and was an excellent passer. Her biggest strength was her ability to take over a game when it mattered most. Miller was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995.

Lisa Leslie

Lisa Leslie is a basketball icon who played in the WNBA for 12 seasons. She was a three-time MVP and a four-time Olympic gold medalist. After her retirement from the league, she became a sports analyst and commentator. After high school, Leslie attended the University of Southern California, where she helped lead the Trojans to three NCAA tournament appearances. She was named National Player of the Year in 1994 and was a two-time All-American.

Leslie was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 1997 WNBA Draft. She quickly became one of the best players in the league, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 1997. Leslie would go on to play 12 seasons with the Sparks, winning two WNBA championships and being named MVP three times. Following her retirement from the WNBA in 2009, Leslie became a sports analyst and commentator for ESPN and ABC. She has also been active in philanthropy, working with various charities and causes throughout her career.

Candace Parker

Candace Parker is a basketball icon and one of the most popular players in the WNBA. She has been a member of the Los Angeles Sparks since 2008, and has helped lead the team to two WNBA Championships. Parker was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2008, and was named to the All-WNBA First Team in 2009. In addition to her success on the court, Parker is also a successful businesswoman. She has her own line of sneakers with Nike, and has also released her own line of clothing with Forever 21.

These are some of the most iconic American women basketball players of all time.