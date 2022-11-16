What Does A Business Lawyer Do?
November 16, 2022
A business lawyer provides legal advice to businesses about their rights and obligations. The most common type of legal work that a business lawyer might do is as a transactional attorney, advising on acquisitions, sales, and mergers of companies. Business lawyers may also conduct due diligence investigations when buying or selling companies to ascertain the value of the company involved in the transaction. When disputes arise within or between businesses, they may be called on to provide litigation advice and regulatory counsel.
Business lawyers represent a variety of businesses, from small family-owned businesses to large multinationals. Business lawyers also provide a variety of legal services ranging from providing merger and acquisition advice to drafting and negotiating commercial agreements between companies. They might be called on to help resolve disputes between parties. In addition to their legal work, business lawyers may perform a variety of other services, such as accounting, labour relations, and finance advice. They might also provide tax and estate planning advice. The wide range of services that business lawyers provide to their clients means that they are focused on one or more areas of business law. Broadly speaking, corporate attorneys focus on corporate and securities law, which is the body of laws that regulate the way companies are formed or acquired.
What Is a Lawyer?
A lawyer is a person who has the legal skills and education to represent clients in court, both in criminal and civil trials. Most clients come to lawyers for legal help with business problems, including commercial transactions and business litigation. Lawyers usually complete a law degree at a university. However, it is not necessary to finish law school to be in practice as a lawyer. An attorney may be admitted to the bar of a state or other country upon passing an examination and paying the required fees. Most lawyers are focused on one or two particular areas of law, such as criminal, business, or family law.
The kinds of problems business owners face:
1. Starting a Business:
Planning and setting up a business is an exciting and challenging time, but it is also often a complex one. Business lawyers can help in many ways, including with the formation of a business or limited liability company or corporation, drafting stock certificates and partnership agreements, reviewing leases or purchase agreements for commercial space, developing employment contracts for management staff, and reviewing exit strategies when selling ownership interests in a business.
2. Writing Contracts:
Every day, there are countless business contracts to be written. Business lawyers can help with a variety of contract types, including management and employment contracts, real estate contracts, licensing agreements, agreements for the purchase of intellectual property or other commercial property, and advertising and marketing agreements. They can help identify best practices for the negotiation of contracts and assist with drafting provisions to protect business interests and discourage fraud.
3. Disputed Contracts & Breaches of Contract:
Often a contract dispute arises between businesses. This can be particularly problematic if a business has defaulted on its obligations under a contract. Business lawyers can help parties resolve disputes and can draft contracts to include provisions allowing for the rapid resolution of disputes if they arise. They can also represent their clients in litigation, arbitration, or mediation if they fail to arrive at an agreement.
4. Mergers & Acquisitions:
Additionally, business lawyers can help with the negotiation processes of mergers and acquisitions. They can offer their clients advice on structuring deals, identifying potential pitfalls and risks to their clients, and drafting merger agreements that are fair to all parties involved.
Final Thoughts:
Lawyers can help with a variety of problems that face a business and its owners. When business owners seek legal advice, they should focus on the kinds of legal problems that are likely to arise in their business. Regardless of the type of business, legal questions can arise for any number of reasons, such as the need to extend or amend an existing lease or contract, create new contracts for employees or licence intellectual property.