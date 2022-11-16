7 Proven Sites To Buy SoundCloud Plays and Followers (100% Safe)
November 16, 2022
As someone building a music career in this generation, where people listen to tracks via a music streaming platform, you need a channel and playlist on SoundCloud. It currently has more than 170 million users, so it isn’t impossible to attract listeners and grow a loyal fanbase.
However, this number also means you’re competing with a high number of artists or content creators. Fortunately, you can get a headstart when you buy SoundCloud plays and followers from legit sites, such as our top seven picks.
7 Best Sites To Buy SoundCloud Plays and Followers
The following are safe places to buy SoundCloud followers and plays because they don’t use bots or fake accounts. Not only that, but they also have straightforward websites and easy-to-follow ordering processes.
1. Stormlikes.net
Stormlikes.net is trusted for its Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, TikTok, Spotify, and SoundCloud engagement services. It has a massive network of real, active social media users who help content creators boost their quality content.
What’s more, it has reasonably priced packages that are almost always on sale. What an excellent way to save on marketing expenses, right?
When it comes to buying SoundCloud plays, there are four available plans. Depending on your social media strategy, you can get as low as 1,000 plays and as many as 10,000. Likewise, there are four Buy SoundCloud Followers plans, allowing you to increase your fanbase count from 50 to 500.
You’ll notice changes in the number of plays and followers within 12 hours after Stormlikes.net confirms your order. For complete delivery, you can choose from two different options: Instant and Gradual.
Instant means the team will continuously deliver your bought engagement until it’s completed. Meanwhile, Gradual means they will distribute your bought real followers and real plays throughout different days of the week.
How secure are transactions with Stormlikes.net? Well, for one, you can be sure that your information stays safe, as it won’t ask for your password when you place an order. The company also uses a secure payment channel.
2. Followers.io
Next on our list is a company famous for helping Instagram content creators improve their Instagram profile engagement rate. With its success, it isn’t surprising that the team decided to offer the same services for other platforms while applying what they’ve learned from experience.
It goes without saying that when you buy SoundCloud plays and followers from Followers.io, you’re guaranteed real results. The best part? All its services come with a 15-day refund guarantee. Also, after confirmation of your order and payment, you’ll see immediate changes in your account’s plays and followers count.
Like Stormlikes.net and the other websites on this list, Followers.io has a strict privacy policy and a secure payment channel.
3. ExploreinLife
If budget isn’t a concern and you need to gain not just more followers and plays but also SoundCloud likes, comments, reposts, and downloads, ExploreinLife is an ideal choice. You can also purchase YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, and Pinterest engagement from this site.
ExploreinLife offers seven Buy Real SoundCloud Followers and nine Buy SoundCloud Plays plans. Whichever plan you purchase, expect initial delivery within 24 to 72 hours and daily changes in the count until they deliver all your bought followers and plays.
Why are its prices higher than most providers? The main reason is that the services come with a refill guarantee. So, if there is a drop in any of the followers or plays you purchased within a given period, ExploreinLife will replace them.
4. Howsociable
Like the other sites here, Howsociable offers engagement services for some of the most popular streaming and social media platforms. It has more than seven years of experience in the field, making it one of the most reliable social media marketing providers today.
Similar to Stormlikes.net, you can only buy real SoundCloud plays and real SoundCloud followers from this site. The difference is the minimum number of plays and followers you can get, which is 1,000 and 500, respectively.
Also, it is not the best option if you want to buy SoundCloud plays cheap and buy SoundCloud followers real cheap. While not as expensive as ExploreinLife’s, its packages have mid-range prices.
What sets it apart is the fact that it has the fastest initial delivery time. You can expect the numbers to climb within one to eight hours. Also, you can ask for a refund within 72 hours of your purchase if the company fails to deliver as promised.
5. SidesMedia
If you want to buy SoundCloud plays and followers that come with a 30-day refill guarantee, check out SidesMedia. The minimum number of high quality SoundCloud plays you can purchase is 1,000, while the maximum is 50,000. Meanwhile, you can get as few as 100 new followers and as many as 15,000.
Checking the status of your order is made easy through the site’s Check Order tab. All you need to do is input the Order ID you got when you finalized your purchase and enter your email address.
With SidesMedia, you can also buy SoundCloud likes and reposts. Other services you can avail of include engagement for various social media platforms, even those you probably don’t consider as social media, such as Quora and Reddit.
Unfortunately, although it promises fast delivery, it doesn’t exactly say how fast. Thus, you might need to check its status or call its customer support team regularly.
6. FreewaySocial
Yet another site with a long list of available social media marketing services, FreewaySocial is a one-stop shop for creators. For artists who need help promoting their tracks on SoundCloud, it offers three packages: Buy SoundCloud Followers, Buy SoundCloud Plays, and Buy SoundCloud Likes.
It isn’t the best place to buy cheap SoundCloud plays and followers, but your order always comes with a bonus. The company will deliver more than what you purchased, which is beneficial in case one of the followers suddenly unfollows you or unlikes your tracks.
7. RealSocialz
Last on our list of sites where you can buy SoundCloud plays and followers is RealSocialz. Its best selling point is that it has a network of SoundCloud users based in the USA.
Another thing that makes this company unique is that it offers three bundled packages. Each bundle has a specific number of real SoundCloud followers, plays, likes, reposts, and other optional services.
That said, you can choose from six packages if you decide only to get SoundCloud plays. The daily delivery speed is 15,000 to 20,000. So, if you purchased 50,000 real SoundCloud plays, expect complete delivery within three days of purchase confirmation.
For its Buy SoundCloud Followers packages, there are five plans available. You can purchase as few as 250 legit followers and as many as 10,000. Each of these plans has a daily delivery speed of 200 to 300.
Buy SoundCloud Plays and Followers for Promotion Now!
All these seven sites provide high quality services to help you grow your SoundCloud channel. To pick one, consider your specific goals and needs and match them with the site’s Buy SoundCloud Plays and Buy SoundCloud Followers packages (or any other promotional services).
That said, we highly recommend Stormlikes.net over the others. The minimum and maximum numbers of plays and followers you can purchase from this site will make the growth look more realistic. That is especially important if you’re only starting your music career.
FAQs About SoundCloud Promotion
1. How can I promote my SoundCloud for free?
Buying real SoundCloud followers, plays, and engagement will help you reach your target fanbase, thanks to social proof. However, relying solely on this strategy isn’t enough. On top of this strategy, here’s how you can promote the songs you uploaded on SoundCloud:
- Seek the Support of Your Loved Ones
Most artists overlook this promotional strategy sometimes because their friends and relatives listen to a different genre. You’ll be surprised that most of them will become your loyal followers and listeners. They might even help you promote your SoundCloud account and tracks to their friends and relatives.
- Use Social Media
With more than four billion social media users around the globe, which is expected to grow in the coming years, it’s undeniable that these platforms can help your career. Isn’t it that many people, from musicians and fitness professionals to bakers and children, became famous through social media platforms?
So, share the link to your songs on your personal social media accounts. Don’t forget to add a compelling call-to-action, asking them to follow and share your SoundCloud account. It’s also best to create a business or non-personal Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram profile that you can use solely for promoting yourself, SoundCloud, and content.
Lastly, don’t forget to follow, interact, and collaborate with like-minded content creators and their fanbase.
- Add Tags
Help the platform recognize the kind of music you make by adding relevant SoundCloud tags when posting and writing captions. Doing so can lead to your track being featured on the Discovery tab, giving you a higher chance to get SoundCloud plays and active followers.
Likewise, these hashtags can help Google recognize your song when people start searching for a specific music genre.
2. How do people get so many plays on SoundCloud?
Apart from the promotional strategies we listed, some of the most popular content creators use the available paid promotional tools on SoundCloud. Check out Repost by SoundCloud and Promote on SoundCloud to gain more exposure and reach a wider audience.
The latter comes with eligibility requirements. Generally, it’s only available to those already earning from their music.
3. How much money is 1000 plays on SoundCloud?
Speaking of monetization, how much do you expect to earn from 1,000 SoundCloud plays anyway?
Payouts for every 1,000 plays range from $2.50 to $4; per stream will make you between $0.0025 and $0.004. That said, you can only earn from the platform if you have a SoundCloud Pro Unlimited account.