Top Defense Strategies for a FINRA Enforcement Action

In recent years, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has stepped up its enforcement actions against brokers. FINRA is a non-profit organization that regulates more than 70,000 securities firms in the United States and Canada. FINRA’s members believe that brokers who violate the law may lose their licenses, as well as incur significant fines and penalties. Brokers must speak with experienced securities attorneys immediately upon receiving a subpoena or a notice of investigation from FINRA.

If FINRA defense – Financial, or any regulatory authority, conducts an investigation and discovers that you violated the law, the liability you face can be severe. Significant financial penalties and even prison time may be possible, depending on the nature of your offence. To avoid this outcome, it is essential to speak with an experienced securities attorney immediately after receiving a notice of investigation from FINRA.

Do Not Rely on Your Brokerage’s Defense Lawyer: Get Your Own

Many brokers who receive subpoenas or notices of investigation rely on their brokerage’s internal attorneys to defend them. The problem is that most brokerage firms have huge caseloads. Firms typically will not devote much time investigating alleged violations and consulting with you regarding your defense strategy. Moreover, many brokerage industry attorneys limit the scope of representation they will provide. When you do not obtain assistance from your brokerage’s defense lawyers, you must understand that you are solely responsible for providing your own defense. You will also be responsible for the costs associated with obtaining a legal defense. It is important to have an experienced securities attorney who can advise and assist you on key issues surrounding your case.

Read Between the Lines of the 8210 Letter:

When your brokerage firm receives a notice of investigation, usually the first response it will send to you is an 8210 Letter. This letter is what the industry calls a “soft letter” because it alerts you to the fact that FINRA has received some information from one of its members regarding your trading activity. The 8210 Letter typically includes very little detail about the allegations against you and provides no indication about the specific issues of misconduct that have been reported to FINRA. The letter is not a notice of investigation. It is simply an informal notification from your brokerage that FINRA has received information about your trading activity that the firm believes warrants further inquiry. When you receive an 8210 Letter, you should immediately consult with a securities attorney who can discuss the matter with you and provide you with advice regarding how best to proceed.