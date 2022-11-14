Is It Genuine To Buy Instagram Followers?
When it comes to Instagram, nothing beats organic growth spurred by regularly posting high-quality content. It is the best way to draw engaged followers and boost your online presence on the wildly popular social network. However, the whole thing requires a lot of time, energy, and patience.
In all honesty, not everyone has what it takes to go down this road, especially if they are new to the platform. One alternative is to buy Instagram followers instead.
There are a few questions that you need to answer before you can do this with confidence. Is it legal? Is it worth it? If I decide to buy followers on Instagram, from where should I buy them? We have the answers to some of the burning questions surrounding this increasingly common practice.
Why Buying Instagram Followers Is a Great Investment
First of all, you need to understand one thing about Instagram and how it works. It uses a set of algorithms to determine which pictures or videos to show in the Feed, Stories, Explore, and Reel sections.
If you do everything right, your content will be among the first that other users will see when they log in. This is very important if you are an influencer or a business owner trying to reach a huge audience. It will widen your reach and increase your brand’s visibility within your niche.
So, what does this have to do with the need to have thousands of followers? One of the yardsticks that the Instagram algorithm uses to evaluate content is how other accounts interact with it. In other words, if you have a lot of Instagram likes, Instagram views, or high-quality followers, the algorithms will favor you.
If you buy Instagram followers, it will give your account a big boost. It will show your images and videos to more users. What’s more, it will make you look good in front of your target audience. In turn, this will encourage other real users to follow you, which is especially helpful if your account is new.
Buying Instagram followers allows you to hit the ground running and keep up with other more established Instagrammers. Of course, you still have to create relatable content to maintain your momentum. It would look odd if you barely post any material and suddenly get lots of new followers.
The good thing is that you won’t have to do so under duress. Buying Instagram followers will kickstart your growth and create an easier path for you moving forward. It is true that your work is far from done after you buy Instagram views, likes, or followers. Nevertheless, the burden that you have to bear won’t be as heavy.
At the end of the day, the decision to buy Instagram likes, views, and followers would be a wise investment if you are new. It is also a great option if you have tried posting religiously and many other things without generating significant results.
What To Look For Before You Buy Followers on Instagram
Let’s go back to the original question, “Is it genuine to buy Instagram followers?” The quick answer is yes. Though as the previous section discusses, it comes with a caveat. You need to buy followers with real accounts and stay away from bot followers.
Naturally, you have to keep this in mind as you scour the growth service sector and shop around for a provider. The good thing is that there are such companies, and you can find them easily online.
In fact, we highly recommend four sites, and we will discuss each one at length in the next section. These sites sell only genuine followers who can help grow your account while working around Instagram’s strict policy.
That said, there are other things you should consider before choosing a provider, such as:
Targeted Approach
The growth service provider you choose to work with must use a targeted approach that focuses on users within your niche. This is one way to ensure that you get high-quality Instagram followers. A reliable provider finds real users based on location, hashtags, and interests.
Security
Another thing you need to be mindful of is security. Do not give your password to your growth service provider. If a company asks for more than your username or email address, it is a red flag you should not ignore.
Delivery Time
You can weigh your options in terms of the order delivery time. Some companies offer instant delivery, and you will see the results within minutes. Others are slower and need a couple of days or more to get the job done.
However, note that if you purchase large numbers of real followers, most companies will deliver them incrementally or gradually. Doing this helps you avoid attracting Instagram’s suspicion.
Customer Support
You can also look at the quality of customer service when shopping around for a provider. Are they accessible at a time that is convenient to you? Do they respond to your questions thoroughly and promptly?
Price
You could use the price performance as a barometer when choosing a provider. However, you must be wary of companies who peddle their wares for a low price. There is a good chance that they will end up disappointing you by failing to deliver or even running away with your money.
Top Sites That Sell Instagram Followers
As mentioned, there are four sites that we highly recommend if you decide to buy followers on Instagram. These are real sellers that can help grow your Instagram account quickly and, more importantly, safely.
1. Followers.io
If you are looking to kickstart your Instagram account and spur organic growth, Followers.io is a safe bet. It also offers fast delivery, round-the-clock customer support, more engaged followers, and 100% satisfaction.
Why work with Followers.io?
Followers.io puts a lot of stock in the quality of its clients’ IG followers. That’s why the company goes to great lengths to get the right kind of audience for your specific niche. On top of this, it lets you spread the likes and views evenly across different posts. This is a service that many other companies do not offer.
Another thing that we really like about Followers.io is that it allows you to customize your growth. It can provide a quick turnaround if you want to see immediate results. On the other hand, it can also deliver your order gradually so that your follower growth looks organic.
If you have questions or you hit a snag during your campaign, you can just reach out to its customer support team. The communication lines are open 24/7, and they are always at your disposal.
In terms of price performance, Followers.io is among the most competitive growth providers. It offers a wide range of packages, from the basic selection to the premium packages. This is true whether you want to buy Instagram likes, views, or active followers.
Once you have chosen a package, you can pay using one of the many options for secure payments. This includes PayPal or a major credit card like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.
2. Likes.io
If you want real growth for your Instagram account, you can never go wrong with buying Instagram followers from Likes.io. It offers real engagement using a combination of auto likes, manual likes, story views, and active followers.
Why work with Likes.io?
If you look at Likes.io’s website, you will notice right away that the layout is simple and straightforward. This approach works in their favor because it allows them to draw all the attention to three things.
Firstly, it guarantees that you will gain organic followers. The fact that it uses active followers to boost follower count covers you on this front.
Also, while it uses automatic likes, they do not appear as inauthentic likes that will draw negative attention from Instagram. Everything looks natural, which increases your chances of earning the trust of other real users.
The second point that they are stressing on their home page is how they use smart targeting. With this method, Likes.io can identify the right kind of audience for your brand. Again, this makes it easier for you to achieve organic growth because it connects you with real users sharing a common interest.
The website’s homepage is clear on its third message, which is security above all. For Likes.io, no amount of increase in follower count is worth compromising your Instagram account for.
It will recommend that you set your profile to public, to show your profile quickly. But, if you wanna buy Instagram views then it’s not a big deal or difficult these days.
However, it will never ask for your password or any other sensitive information.
When it comes to price performance, Likes.io sits in the middle of the pack. Its services do not come at a low or exceedingly affordable price, but they are not expensive either. Overall, there’s no doubt that buying Instagram followers, likes, and views from this site is worth it.
3. Stormlikes.net
If you want to boost your social media presence and decide to buy followers on Instagram, Stormlikes.net offers a stress-free path. This growth service company prides itself in providing a safe place where you can buy Instagram likes, views, and followers from genuine accounts.
Why work with Stormlikes.net?
What makes Stormlikes.net very effective is that it works with real users only or people with real Instagram profiles.
There are two things that make Stormlikes.net stand out in the growth service sector. First, you can get its follower packages at an affordable price, which is surprising if you consider its high-quality service. There is always a sale going on at any given time, reducing the cost by 50% to 75%.
Aside from its appeal to budget-conscious buyers, Stormlikes.net has a huge follower base. In fact, it has packages where you can get up to 25,000 IG followers. Of course, it is not a good idea to get all of them in one go. So, if you make a purchase this big, you should ask Stormlikes.net to give it to you gradually over a period.
Refunds are hard to get when you buy followers on Instagram or any other social media platform, but it is possible to get your money back in certain cases. It includes situations where the order is incomplete, or the delivery is delayed.
You could also request a refund if the retention rate for the followers you purchased is extremely low. That said, it is best to be prudent at first and try out the lower follower packages before you go big.
4. Social-Viral.com
Another growth service company that can get visitors to come to your account in droves is Social-viral.com. As its name implies, it can help your posts go viral and instantly blow up your Instagram account.
Why work with Social-viral.com?
Like other top growth service sites, Social-viral.com offers quick delivery, guaranteeing you will get your order within the hour. This means that you won’t have to wait too long to see the followers, likes, and views come in.
On top of this, Social-viral.com offers to refund all unfulfilled orders. You can also ask for your money back if you are not satisfied with the quality of its service.
Moreover, its customer support team is accessible day and night, so you can just reach out to them if you have problems. In other words, Social-viral.com has all the features that people look for in a growth service provider.
As you go through your growth journey, you’ll learn that posting attractive content is the best way to make your followers stay. So, while it’s a good idea to buy followers on Instagram, it should not be the only arrow in your quiver.