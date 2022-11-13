Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Drake

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Drake Bulldogs in overtime, 92-86, during a matchup at the Knapp Center in Des Moines on Sunday. 6,424 fans attended the game to watch two hours and 15 minutes of back-and-forth basketball.

Iowa center Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes in points and rebounds with 36 and 11 respectively, finishing the game with a double-double. Guard Caitlin Clark followed shortly behind with 28 points and six rebounds.

Although Drake outscored Iowa in the first, second, and fourth quarters, the game went into overtime. In the extra five minutes both teams had, The Hawkeyes scored 10 points compared to Drake’s four.