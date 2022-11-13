Iowa volleyball defeats Rutgers in straight sets on Senior Day

The Hawkeyes won by scores of 25-23, 25-17, and 25-22, respectively on Sunday afternoon at Xtream Arena.

The Iowa volleyball team snapped a nine-match losing streak with a straight-set victory over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon at Xtream Arena. The Hawkeyes’ Senior-Day win avenged Rutgers’ 3-0 victory against the Hawkeyes on Nov. 4 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Iowa took the first set, 25-23, used a 9-0 run in the second set to win it 25-17, and closed out the day with a 25- 22 third-set win.

“We played well today,” Iowa head coach Jim Barnes said. “The serving, passing, we didn’t do that very well the first time we played them. In this match, we passed well enough and served really well, and that gave us the edge.”

Iowa senior libero Mari Hinkle served 11 straight times for the Hawkeyes in the middle of the second set. Over that stretch — using five kills, five Scarlet Knight errors, and one service ace — Iowa went on an 11-0 run, and flipped the scoreboard from 9-8, down to 19-10, up.

“Mari killed it at the service line,” senior outside hitter Edina Schmidt said of the Hawkeye scoring run. “We were executing really well. So I think that’s what gave us the edge there.”

Seniors honored

Hinkle and Schmidt were two of the three seniors recognized after the game as part of the senior Day celebration. Amiya Jones, along with graduate student Madi Wahrmund were also celebrated at the conclusion of the contest.

“These seniors mean a ton to us,” Barnes said. “They took a big chance to come in here to help get this program moving in the right direction. And we’re forever grateful.”

Hinkle, one of the eight transfers on this year’s roster, said she has enjoyed her one season in Iowa City.

“It’s been really good,” Hinkle said of her year with Iowa. “We’ve done a lot of team bonding stuff and we get along well as a team.”

Schmidt and Jones have both been with the Hawkeyes for their entire collegiate career.

Schmidt, from Berlin, Germany is the only international player on Iowa’s roster.

“It means a lot,” Schmidt said of Senior Day. “Being here for four years and it just coming to an end slowly, It’s unbelievable. Iowa really gave me a crazy opportunity, you know, coming from overseas when I was 18. And really putting all these life-changing events in front of me, and I just had to go take that adventure and it’s coming to an end. So it means a lot.

“It was a wild ride with a lot of ups and downs, but overall I’m forever thankful for every second of it. A lot of personal growth happening. Friendships, relationships that I will cherish forever. So Iowa will always have a special place in my heart.”

Jones called the Senior Day festivities “bittersweet.”

“I loved my time here, but I’m really sad to leave,” Jones said. “But you know, at some point, you’ve got to start your life, you know, so I just I’m just really excited and grateful to have this opportunity.”

Big picture

Iowa’s victory moved its overall record to 8-19 and its conference mark to 2-14. The victory was the Hawkeyes’ first since they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 3-2, on Oct. 8.

Sunday was the first time Iowa had beaten a conference opponent in straight sets since it defeated Michigan State on March 27, 2021.

Barnes said Sunday’s win was another step in the right direction for the rebuilding program.

“We’re building, everybody knows that,” Barnes said. “Each win helps us grow. And you know, these guys, they work their tails off, so they deserve it.”

Up next

Iowa will take on Nebraska on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Xtream Arena. The match will available on BTN Plus.