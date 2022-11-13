IC City Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
After winning the Iowa State Senate District 45 election, Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner submitted her resignation to the city council, which will be effective on Dec. 31.
November 13, 2022
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election.
Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Weiner beat Republican opponent Harold Weilbrenner, receiving 20,252 votes as opposed to 4,427 votes for Weilbrenner.
Weiner’s campaign focused on the issues of funding for public education, raising the minimum wage, restoring local government power, and women’s reproductive rights.
During her time as councilor for Iowa City, Weiner advocated for affordable housing in Iowa City, environmentally friendly city policies, and gun control.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city council will vote on whether to fill Weiner’s position by a scheduled public special election or by appointing a replacement themselves.