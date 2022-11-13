IC City Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory

After winning the Iowa State Senate District 45 election, Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner submitted her resignation to the city council, which will be effective on Dec. 31.

Iowa Senate District 45 seat Janice Weiner and attendee Eleanor Taft watch Johnson County poll results during a Democratic watch party at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Weiner won the seat on Tuesday against Republican Harold Weilbrenner for Iowa Senate District 45.

Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.

In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Weiner beat Republican opponent Harold Weilbrenner, receiving 20,252 votes as opposed to 4,427 votes for Weilbrenner.

Weiner’s campaign focused on the issues of funding for public education, raising the minimum wage, restoring local government power, and women’s reproductive rights.

During her time as councilor for Iowa City, Weiner advocated for affordable housing in Iowa City, environmentally friendly city policies, and gun control.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city council will vote on whether to fill Weiner’s position by a scheduled public special election or by appointing a replacement themselves.