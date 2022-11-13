DITV: Mon Nov 14th, 2022

November 13, 2022
DITV
...
DITV Newscasts
DITV Sports: Before the Kickoff Iowa vs. Wisconsin
DITV: Fri Nov 11th, 2022
DITV Sports: Iowa Basketball Opens Season with Doubleheader
DITV: Ashley Hinson edges out Liz Mathis in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District
DITV: Voters Head to the Polls for the Midterm Election
DITV: Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley Win Big in Iowa
DITV: Wed Nov 9th, 2022
DITV: Iowa Weightlifting Club Hosts Weightlifting Championship
DITV: Dunkin’s New Rewards Program Upsets Customers
DITV: Mon Nov 7th, 2022