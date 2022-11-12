Photos: Iowa football vs. Wisconsin

Iowa secured the Heartland Trophy after defeating Wisconsin, 24-10, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. After clinching their sixth win, the Hawkeyes have now achieved bowl game eligibility.

Although the Iowa offense managed just 146 yards, the Hawkeyes scored two offensive touchdowns. Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean contributed another touchdown with a pick-six in the second quarter.

After a win from Purdue over Illinois this week, Iowa would need to win out and have another Illinois loss to clinch the Big Ten West. Illinois travels to Michigan next week. As for Iowa, the Hawkeyes travel to Minneapolis for a bout with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.