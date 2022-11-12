Photos: Iowa football vs. Wisconsin

Jerod Ringwald and Grace Smith
November 12, 2022

Iowa secured the Heartland Trophy after defeating Wisconsin, 24-10, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. After clinching their sixth win, the Hawkeyes have now achieved bowl game eligibility.

Although the Iowa offense managed just 146 yards, the Hawkeyes scored two offensive touchdowns. Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean contributed another touchdown with a pick-six in the second quarter.

After a win from Purdue over Illinois this week, Iowa would need to win out and have another Illinois loss to clinch the Big Ten West. Illinois travels to Michigan next week. As for Iowa, the Hawkeyes travel to Minneapolis for a bout with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

111222_IOWAWISCOFB_JRGS001
Gallery|32 Photos
Grace Smith
Pregame festivities are seen during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. 69,250 fans attended the game according to ESPN. The theme for the game was military appreciation. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Badgers, 24-10.
