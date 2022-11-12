Live updates | Iowa football takes on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium

The Hawkeyes and Badgers will battle in snow flurries and 30-degree temperatures. Kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m.

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce scores a tocuhdown during a football game between Northwestern and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13. Bruce recorded two catches and 22 receiving yards.

The Iowa football team will battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin has beaten Iowa six of the last eight times the two teams have met.

The last time Iowa defeated Wisconsin at home with fans in the stands was in 2008.

Iowa’s defense will have to contend with Wisconsin sophomore running back Braelon Allen. Allen ran for 104 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry in last season’s 27-7 Badger win over the Hawkeyes in Madison.

This season, however, Allen sustained a shoulder injury in the Badgers’ 35-24 victory over Purdue on Oct. 22. Although he has played in every game this year, Allen says the injury is affecting him.

“When I hurt it against Purdue, I had to get X-rays and stuff and see what was going on,” Allen told 24/7 Sports. “It was just a sprain. They told me it couldn’t really get worse and that I could play on it. That’s all I needed to hear. I just have to treat it up and do whatever I need to do to feel the best I can.”

Per sources, Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV was not on the field during the early warmup session. Bruce has played each game this season but was limited in a few contests. Hawkeye sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean will likely handle punt returns today.