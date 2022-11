Iowa men’s basketball defeated North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, 112-71. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the way for the Hawkeyes, scoring 22 points.

Iowa shot about 52 percent from the field. Additionally, the Hawkeyes shot just under 50 percent from the 3-point line.

Iowa next takes on Seton Hall in the Gavitt Tipoff Games in New Jersey on Wednesday, Nov. 16.