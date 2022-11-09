Testosterone Booster for Muscle Gain – Testogen Review
November 9, 2022
When looking for a testosterone booster for muscle gain, Testogen seems to be one of the best products to lay your hands on. This is a testosterone supplement that boasts of being used by more than 120,000 men with great results. In this Testogen review, you will find out what this supplement is made up of, why it is one of the best testosterone boosters on the market, how it works, and what its pros and cons are and how it can help you get better results in the gym.
Testogen:
- boosts testosterone production in the body naturally
- consists of ingredients that are clinically proven to work
- maximizes muscle growth
- boosts strength
- speeds up recovery
- has no negative side effects
- has been getting awesome user reviews and feedback
What is Testogen?
Testogen is a testosterone booster that can help increase testosterone production in your body naturally. It is highly suitable for bodybuilders as well as for those that suffer from symptoms of low testosterone. When it comes to bodybuilding, testosterone supplements happen to be the first choice of most guys, and quite understandably so because testosterone is the hormone that is responsible for muscle growth in men. It is also associated with faster fat burning in the body and is thus, used for both bulking and cutting cycles.
Testogen is a natural testosterone supplement that is formulated with the help of clinically proven ingredients that are not just effective but are safe too. Furthermore, this supplement is formulated in an FDA-approved facility in the US under strict quality controls and regulations.
What Does Testogen Contain?
Some of the ingredients in Testosterone include:
- D-Aspartic acid (2352mg/serving)
- Magnesium (200mg)
- Nettle Leaf (40 mg)
- Fenugreek (40 mg)
- Red Ginseng (40 mg)
- Vitamin B6 (20 mg)
- Zinc (10 mg)
- Boron (8 mg)
- Vitamin D (50 mcg)
- Vitamin K1 (20 mcg)
In a nutshell, Testosterone consists of 11 powerful ingredients that are backed by more than 81 clinical studies backing up their claims with regard to enhancing natural testosterone production in men.
How Does Testogen Work?
There’s no dearth of testosterone supplements on the market and almost all of them claim to be the ultimate T-booster. Sadly, most of them fall flat on their claims. Testogen has been around since 2014 and over the past 8 years, it has helped countless men regain their strength and energy with this testosterone booster.
This is how it works:
1. Increases Luteinizing Hormone – First of all, Testogen works to increase the secretion of luteinizing hormones in your body. This is the hormone that is known to increase the production of testosterone. D-Aspartic acid is clinically proven to boost LH production and Testogen consists of more D-aspartic acid (while being within the safe limit) than any other testosterone booster on the market. This alone makes it more powerful than most of the other competing brands out there.
Apart from this, Testogen also consists of natural antioxidants including zinc, Vitamins D and K, etc., that provide protection to the Leydig cells from oxidative stress so that they can keep producing testosterone as normally as possible.
2. Decreases SHBG – It is important to understand that most of the testosterone in your body binds itself to a protein called SHBG and whatever protein is bound to SHBG cannot be used by your body. Whatever is left is called free testosterone and this is what your body uses for building muscle, burning fat, and for other functions associated with testosterone. Testogen is highly effective in reducing SHBG in your body and it does so with the help of ingredients such as boron, Vitamin D3, and nettle leaf extract, all of which are clinically proven to be effective in reducing SHBG in men. Thus, by reducing SHBG, Testogen helps raise free testosterone in your body which can be highly effective in increasing both muscle mass and strength.
3. Slows Down Testosterone Conversion To Estrogen – Testosterone in your body readily converts to estrogen or the female hormone. Testosterone slows down this conversion through ingredients such as fenugreek, nettle leaf extract, and boron. This triple-action formula is highly effective for increasing testosterone and it is hardly surprising that men who have used it have been reporting excellent results with it. No wonder, Testogen is a supplement that has a very high reorder rate.
Benefits
Some of the main benefits of Testogen could be as follows:
Improves Muscle Growth – First and foremost, it can be highly effective for increasing your muscle size depending upon your workout or training and diet. Do not be under the impression that it may help you gain muscle without diet or exercise. You need to sweat it out in the gym and eat right to get the muscle-building benefit of Testogen.
Increases Strength – Since it helps boost testosterone in your body, you are likely to gain strength but again, you need to train hard in the gym. You should be able to bust through plateaus with Testogen.
Boost Energy – One of the most important benefits of Testogen is that it can help boost your energy levels tremendously. More energy means more stamina and better motivation to workout or train in the gym.
Speeds Up Fat Loss – It not only helps increase muscle building in your body but also helps boost your metabolism so that your body is better able to burn fat. What you need to understand is that testosterone is a hormone that comes with amazing fat-burning potential. Testogen helps boost endogenous testosterone production in your body and thus, it is simply great at speeding up fat loss.
Improves Focus and Enhances Mood – Testogen also helps improve your focus. Not just this, it is also highly effective at improving your mood and overall well-being.
Enhances Libido – Yet another benefit of Testogen is that it may help boost your libido too.
Improves Sleep Quality – Sleep and testosterone have a direct relationship. While lack of sleep can lead to a drop in your testosterone levels, improved testosterone production can help you sleep better. Testogen can help you sleep better so that you feel fresh when you wake up in the morning.
Pros:
- 100% natural ingredients
- Formulated in a FDA registered facility in the US
- Great for building muscle
- Helps burn fat too
- No Known side effects
- Excellent user reviews
- Seen in Men’s Health, Discover, Men’s Journal, LAWeekly
- Free Shipping
- Great Multi-Buy Offers
- 100-day money-back guarantee
Cons:
- Not suitable for those with a medical condition.
- Not suitable for men below the age of 18.
- Not suitable for those looking for testosterone shots.
Price and Best Offers
Each bottle of Testogen comes at a discounted price of just $59.99. However, for best results, it is recommended that you try it for at least 5-6 months. Some of the best and most popular offers include the following:
- Buy 3 Get 2 Free for just $179.99. This offer helps you save a whopping $169.96 and is the hottest-selling package.
- Buy 2 Get 1 Free for just $119.98. This offer helps you save a big $89.98.
These multi-buy packages come with a 100-day money-back guarantee so that you can get a full refund if you are not satisfied with the results. This is a complete win-win for you!