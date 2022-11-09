Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

Pate announced over Twitter that he is requesting a recount of ballots in Warren County and Des Moines County.

The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County.

Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots.

According to the tweet, the recount involves around 30,000 ballots, and the updated information will not be announced tonight.

An update on unofficial #Election2022 results in Iowa: pic.twitter.com/Zsz3ljK8V9 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 9, 2022

Iowa is still waiting on unofficial numbers from Warren, Des Moines, and Linn Counties.

These recounts are based on unofficial results of the 2022 midterm elections

“I will ensure that the ballots will be counted and the integrity of Iowa’s elections will be maintained,” Pate stated in the tweet.