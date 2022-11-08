Randy Feenstra reelected representative for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

Republican Randy Feenstra was reelected as U.S. representative for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, Feenstra won 68 percent of the vote as a Republican candidate compared to 29.9 percent for Democrat Ryan Melton.

Feenstra sought reelection after his first term in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District that he won in 2020 over Democrat J. D. Scholten by 24.2 percent of the vote.

The win continues the stronghold conservatives have held over the northwestern region of the state since 1995.

According to the 2021 Cook Political Report Partisan Voter Index, the 4th Congressional District is the most conservative of Iowa’s four districts, with Trump winning 62.5 percent of the vote in the 2020 election.

“I’m humbled to once again earn your trust to represent #IA04 in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Feenstra stated in a tweet on Tuesday. “Due to failed policies in Washington, our nation faces crisis and uncertainty. Together, I am confident that we will restore American prosperity and protect our conservative values.”

Feenstra, 53, is from Hull, Iowa. He has previously worked in business and as a public administration professor at Dordt University.

Feenstra obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Dordt University and Master of Public Administration from Iowa State University. He ran on the issues of health, international affairs, and armed forces and national security.

Feenstra supports former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and Gov. Reynolds’ legislative ban on sanctuary cities in the country. According to an article by the Associated Press, a sanctuary city is “a catch-all label for jurisdictions that limit local involvement in federal immigration enforcement.”

Feenstra also supports the passage of the fetal heartbeat bill, which makes abortion a criminal offense if it is determined the fetus has a heartbeat.

His campaign website claims he has been a leading conservative voice in the State Senate in “defending Christian values, innocent life, the 2nd Amendment and Iowa taxpayers.”

According to opensecrets.org, Feenstra raised $2,720,685 in campaign committee fundraising from 2021 to 2022.

Feenstra will begin his second term in the position on Jan. 3, 2023.