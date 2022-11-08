Hawks in the NFL | Week 9

Former Hawkeye T.J. Hockenson made his debut with the Vikings this week after he was traded to Minnesota from Detroit.

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a pass against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField.

Several former Hawkeyes contributed to big wins in the NFL’s Week 9 slate, including one former standout in a new environment.

Newly acquired Minnesota tight end T.J. Hockenson had a field day in his first game as a Viking.

The 6-foot-5 Chariton, Iowa, product was traded in exchange for a package of draft picks. The Detroit Lions selected Hockenson eighth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft before sending him to their division rival last week.

On Sunday, Hockenson secured all nine of his targets for 70 yards. The Vikings improved to 7-1 on the season with a 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Belton primed for starting role

Giants rookie safety Dane Belton could move into the starting lineup next week.

Starting safety Xavier McKinney fractured his hand in an ATV accident during New York’s bye week, leaving the door open for Belton to earn more playing time.

The 2022 fourth-round pick is expected to slide into the open starting spot in the secondary. The former Hawkeye has been solid in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s scheme, allowing six receptions on 12 targets with 14 tackles on the year.

Fant bounces back

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant has struggled to make his mark in the Pacific Northwest.

The 2019 first-rounder was traded from Denver to Seattle ahead of the 2022-23 season as part of a deal for quarterback Russell Wilson. This season, Fant has caught 27 balls for 272 yards and just one touchdown.

He had a breakout game on Sunday, however, hauling in five catches for 96 yards in Seattle’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants. The bulk of his yardage came on a 51-yard catch and run.

Other contributions

Linebacker Ben Niemann notched four tackles for the Arizona Cardinals in a 31-21 loss to Seattle. The former Chief signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals over the offseason.

Geno Stone recorded one tackle in the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The 2020 seventh-round pick has 27 tackles and a forced fumble on the year.

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon tallied two tackles for the Carolina Panthers in a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson had one tackle for the Houston Texans in a 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. On the opposing side, defensive back Desmond King II recorded four tackles for the Eagles.

Los Angeles Rams tackle Alaric Jackson allowed a single pressure before leaving Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He returned later in the game, but the Rams fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13.