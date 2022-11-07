Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman

Iowa defeated Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, during a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. 9,545 fans attended the game which lasted an hour and 55 minutes.

Iowa guard Tony Perkins led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 16 during the game. Forward Kris Murray led close behind Perkins with 14 points, and guard Payton Sandfort scored 13.

Iowa held the lead for 38 minutes and 31 seconds. The Wildcats’ only lead was in the 1st quarter with two points for 15 seconds.

Iowa plays North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 11.