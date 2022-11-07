Is Blended Learning The Right Approach For Your Organization?
November 7, 2022
eLearning is the newest buzzword in learning and development, and for a good reason—it helps both learners and businesses. eLearning prospects give learners better access to lessons across geographic boundaries and the freedom to learn whenever and wherever they want. eLearning helps organizations by allowing them to provide employees access to learning materials across borders to save time and money while expanding their reach.
But a better solution is gradually emerging, which entails taking the middle path, which means not letting go of the comfort of face-to-face interactions but gradually and progressively adjusting to new online platforms and entering the world of online learning with digital content. This strategy is better than making a radical switch from face-to-face to online learning. In other words, organizations benefit the most from investing in blended learning, which combines the finest aspects of in-person and online training methods.
There are countless varieties of blended learning. Choosing the best model for every application requires design expertise and acceptance of blended learning models’ versatility. Compared to the outdated single-method staff training and development, the blended learning strategy allows an organization to offer courses online much more efficiently by integrating virtual instructor-led learning and online autonomous learning. Read on to learn more about blended learning.
What Is Blended Learning?
Over the years, blended learning has gained acceptance in many settings. In this learning method, live instructor-led sessions are paired with online courses that employees can finish at their own pace.
It is a type of training that disseminates instruction through various techniques, including synchronous and asynchronous, digital, and conventional (popularly called in-person) approaches. Organizations moving to a hybrid workplace model have significantly benefited from blended learning due to its adaptability and availability.
Employees participate in professional development programs using blended learning, which combines in-person instruction with online and multimedia learning. This is because employees can use blended learning anywhere. The location of the employee is irrelevant. Access is effortless and widely available. Employees can optimize their time and take on the learning owing to the flexibility that accompanies blended learning.
The flexibility of this approach can be advantageous to businesses as well. It becomes simpler to accommodate learners with varying skill levels when using online methods once they have completed a live instructor–led session. Focused training modules also enable participants to go deeper into a more extensive range of subjects after their live session, which might have been more generic and top-level.
The Blended Learning Models
The theory and application of blended learning have both advanced. Each firm must use a blended learning strategy based on the requirements of its employees and organization. Since this need for multiple models became evident, the body of models also expanded. Remember that the blended learning approach is for all, but the model you choose should be based on the needs of your employees and organization. Let us look at the three most common blended learning models:
1. The “Face-To-Face Driver” Model
This blended learning style is the most popular in the present business learning environment. In this model, online courses or other activities replace a significant chunk of classroom instruction. The primary focus of the concept is instructor-led or subject-matter expert training in the classroom, with pre-and post-activities, completed digitally at the learner’s speed. While instructor-led classes give learners a more conventional learning experience, online activities provide the chance for further learning. This approach works effectively for different classes with various professional backgrounds and skills.
2. The Flex Model
This model’s cornerstone is online training. The majority of the learning is done online. However, some exercises, such as workshops, group projects, and presentations, must be done in person. A variation to this framework could be one in which the trainees can access the course materials online. Still, the instructor offers in-person assistance on a flexible and adaptive basis as necessary, using exercises like small-group training, group work, and personal tutoring in place of planned lectures. This model can accommodate many formal and informal instructional strategies due to its high flexibility and is therefore termed “The Flex Model.”
3. The Flipped Model
Flipped model is the most common model of blending learning. The flipped model reversed the conventional face-to-face interaction and subsequent practice work after the training session. Learners are exposed to the material online before the session. Once done, the face-to-face element is offered to discuss the material further, solve difficulties, and finish tasks through teamwork.
This model would work well for areas that offer practical, collaborative, and research projects. The self-paced learning component should include suitable materials and content that are still readily accessible after the training session.
Choose The Best Model For Your Organization
A company must pick a suitable model for its personnel. However, choosing the right blended learning model might take time and effort. Consider the following advice when choosing a blended learning model for your organization.
- Define the learning goals, purposes, and market.
- Select the appropriate material.
- Choose which of the three primary models best fits the situation. Do this after considering key challenges such as severe financial constraints.
- Decide the training program’s virtual components (eLearning course, infographics, micro-learning, simulations, mLearning, podcast).
- Decide which components involve human contact (Course work, on-the-job assignment, etc.).
Make sure to space out your learning, regardless of the blended learning model you select. Learning must be a continuous process to strengthen behavioral change and promote retention.
Conclusion
Employees who participate in blended learning at work have the freedom to decide when and where they wish to learn. This makes learning more personalized and increases the likelihood that it will produce the desired outcomes, which can result in enhanced performance at work. You can choose which components of the different blended learning models best suit your organizational learning environment by carefully analyzing your market, course goals, and intended outcomes. Blended learning is efficient and cost-saving, but it would help if you had a strong foundation, as with any learning program.