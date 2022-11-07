Is Blended Learning The Right Approach For Your Organization?

eLearning is the newest buzzword in learning and development, and for a good reason—it helps both learners and businesses. eLearning prospects give learners better access to lessons across geographic boundaries and the freedom to learn whenever and wherever they want. eLearning helps organizations by allowing them to provide employees access to learning materials across borders to save time and money while expanding their reach.

But a better solution is gradually emerging, which entails taking the middle path, which means not letting go of the comfort of face-to-face interactions but gradually and progressively adjusting to new online platforms and entering the world of online learning with digital content. This strategy is better than making a radical switch from face-to-face to online learning. In other words, organizations benefit the most from investing in blended learning, which combines the finest aspects of in-person and online training methods.

There are countless varieties of blended learning. Choosing the best model for every application requires design expertise and acceptance of blended learning models’ versatility. Compared to the outdated single-method staff training and development, the blended learning strategy allows an organization to offer courses online much more efficiently by integrating virtual instructor-led learning and online autonomous learning. Read on to learn more about blended learning.

What Is Blended Learning?

Over the years, blended learning has gained acceptance in many settings. In this learning method, live instructor-led sessions are paired with online courses that employees can finish at their own pace.

It is a type of training that disseminates instruction through various techniques, including synchronous and asynchronous, digital, and conventional (popularly called in-person) approaches. Organizations moving to a hybrid workplace model have significantly benefited from blended learning due to its adaptability and availability.

Employees participate in professional development programs using blended learning, which combines in-person instruction with online and multimedia learning. This is because employees can use blended learning anywhere. The location of the employee is irrelevant. Access is effortless and widely available. Employees can optimize their time and take on the learning owing to the flexibility that accompanies blended learning.

The flexibility of this approach can be advantageous to businesses as well. It becomes simpler to accommodate learners with varying skill levels when using online methods once they have completed a live instructor–led session. Focused training modules also enable participants to go deeper into a more extensive range of subjects after their live session, which might have been more generic and top-level.