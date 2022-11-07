7 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views
November 7, 2022
Do you know what’s popular nowadays? TikTok!
And you know what you need to become famous on the platform? Views! One thing you can do to increase them is to buy TikTok views.
Because, if you are starting out, there’s a chance you won’t be making any views for a long time. And the views are the most important thing when it comes to growing your TikTok account.
Thanks to its over 1 billion monthly users, TikTok has become one of the most used social media apps. 83% of these users have posted a video. So you can imagine how much content there is on the platform.
TikTok is full of content, and it can be challenging for your videos to get noticed. Popular influencers like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bella Poarch post many videos daily. And more often than not their videos get millions of views.
So what can you do? You can do what most people do: wait until you get some views. Or, you can give your videos a boost by buying TikTok views.
There are a lot of sites that sell this service. To make your choice easier, we compiled a list of the most used and safe ones. So, if you want to buy TikTok views, keep reading and choose the best option.
Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views
1. Bulkoid
Bulkoid is the best option if you want to buy TikTok views. The views come from real people that have TikTok accounts. This ensures that your account is safe and you can keep growing.
Using their services, you can quickly grab the attention of new audiences and become famous. Their real TikTok views will help your video get picked up by the TikTok algorithm. The algorithm will show your video on new “For You” pages, and more people will know about you.
Thanks to their simple order process, you won’t lose more time than needed. All you have to do is choose a TikTok video you want to boost and then insert the link of the video on their page. Afterward, you use the sliders to select exactly how many TikTok views you want. All that’s left to do is to proceed to checkout.
From time to time, Bulkoid offers their customers promotions codes. These promotion codes often take out 10 to 20 dollars off your order. So, make sure to create an account to get lower prices.
Speaking of prices, for $8.00, you can buy 5,000 TikTok views. Five thousand views are hard to get if you have just started on TikTok, and Bulkoid can easily help you with this. If you decide to repurchase their services, the largest amount of views you can buy from Bulkoid is 50,000 views for $80.00.
Bulkoid cares about their customer’s satisfaction, so they offer the most high-quality TikTok views for low prices. And to make it even an easier choice, Bulkoid lets you use different payment methods, including credit cards and cryptocurrencies.
2. FastPromo
Do you know what’s nice? Fast results when you buy TikTok views. And FastPromo is here to deliver just that.
FastPromo is a social media marketing company that offers high-quality services for the most popular platforms. Their services are some of the best in the industry. Many people choose to use FastPromo to grow their social media accounts.
Their services can get you relevant and natural growth on TikTok. If you want to buy non-drop TikTok views and grow your account organically, FastPromo is exactly what you need. Their views come from people who are relevant to your content. If you post cooking videos, your views will come from people with similar interests.
FastPromo understands what it takes to become famous on TikTok. Besides good content, you may also need a little boost once in a while. Because of this, FastPromo has made it their mission to offer you excellent services at affordable prices.
The order process is similar to our first pick. You insert the link of your video on their site, use the sliders to customize your order, and proceed to checkout. The minimum you can spend on FastPromo is $3.38, which will get you 2000 views.
If you enjoyed the positive feedback the 2,000 views had on your profile, the largest amount of views you can buy on FastPromo is 40,000 views for $67.6.
FastPromo offers every client privacy and safety. You can order TikTok views using different credit cards or cryptocurrencies. Thanks to their safe and secure checkout, you won’t have to worry about losing your money. With this out of the way, you can continue to create content for your new followers.
3. ViralHQ
As the name implies, ViralHQ can get you viral in no time. If you buy TikTok views, you can save yourself a spot at the top.
ViralHQ puts their client’s satisfaction at the top of their priorities. They offer instant TikTok views so you can increase your views quickly. You won’t have to wait days to see the numbers changing. Also, their services come from active TikTok viewers. They don’t use bots or fake accounts to grow your view count.
Because ViralHQ’s services come from real people, your account can grow naturally. What we mean is that after you buy TikTok views, your videos will get picked up by the algorithm. The algorithm will do its job and show your videos to more people with similar interests. So, you grew a loyal and authentic audience with just a few bucks.
Even the slightest change in your view count can get your videos on other “For You” pages. So, ViralHQ offers you 1000 TikTok views for just $1.9. This is perfect if it’s your first time purchasing this kind of service. They might be cheap TikTok views, but the quality is some of the best in the industry.
With 1,000 views, you will see small changes in your engagement. But what about 20,000 views? Well, these will get your account to the top. From ViralHQ, You can buy 20,000 TikTok views for just $38.00.
You can contact the always-available client support if you have questions about their services or your order. And if you decide to buy from them, you can pay via credit card and cryptocurrencies.
4. SocialBoosting
SocialBoosting’s services can help give a boost to your TikTok account. SocialBoosting has a lot of experience with social media platforms. This means they understand the importance of high numbers on your account. The higher the numbers, the more successful you can become.
So, to help you on your journey, they sell different engagement services for social media platforms. Their most popular services are TikTok and Instagram. TikTok views are sought after by many of their clients.
SocialBoosting offers different TikTok views packages. The smallest real TikTok views package you can buy is 1,000 views which costs $4.00. After that, you have other packages ranging from 10,000 to 200,000 views. If you buy the biggest package they offer, you can purchase 400,000 views for $80.00.
Besides helping boost your videos, SocialBoosting also helps you feel safe by using their services. They guarantee 100% satisfaction, safe and secure checkout, great customer support, and a money-back policy.
5. Celebian
Celebian is all about low prices and reliable services. They can help you increase your TikTok views, and you won’t feel a dent in your pocket.
Celebian is a provider that only offers TikTok services. This way, they can focus on getting you the most high-quality services. From them, you can buy likes, followers, and views.
If you want to boost your videos on TikTok, Celebian is a good option. They offer views packages ranging from 1,000 to 100,000 views. If you wish to purchase 1000 TikTok views, you will have to spend $1.50. And if you really want to test the quality of Celebian’s views, the biggest views package costs $40.28.
If it’s your first time purchasing from them, Celebian offers you two trial offers. One trial offers you 100 free TikTok likes and the other 100 free TikTok views. All you need to do is provide your TikTok username, select one of your videos, and verify your email. You can use the free trials just one time per TikTok account.
6. Social-Viral
Thanks to their services, Social-Viral lets you meet all your social media growth objectives. If you want high-quality TikTok views, Social-Viral is a good place to start.
The team has worked hard to create a place where all people can find the services that best fit them. Social-Viral cares about the satisfaction of their customers. Because of this, they offer views for TikTok that fit every budget.
Their instant TikTok views come in six package sizes. For $3.00, you can buy 5,000 views. Their biggest package is ten times bigger, with 50,000 views. For this one, you are looking at around $37.5.
Besides the views, you can use Social-Viral to purchase followers and likes. Because of the quality of their services, your TikTok account will be able to grow organically. This means more chances for you to be one of the most popular creators on the platform.
7. Stormlikes
Stormlikes is another great option if you want to buy TikTok views. Apart from TikTok, they also sell services for other social media platforms. So, you can use Stormlikes to grow your other account as well.
When it comes to TikTok, they offer the standard services, which are: views, likes, and followers. If you want to test out their services, you can purchase 100 views. This is their smallest package which costs $0.49. Their most expensive package is $386.99, and it’s also the most expensive package on our list. For this price, you can buy 100,000 TikTok views.
With Stormlikes you can increase your view count for fairly low prices. As with the other sites, their views come from real TikTok accounts. Because of this, you can post new content and buy TikTok views without fearing getting your account banned.
They also offer fast turnaround, and professional customer support. Meaning Stormlikes is a great option for when you want to give a little boost to your TikTok videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How to get more views on TikTok?
Views are the most important metric when it comes to TikTok. If people don’t see your video, it’s like your account doesn’t even exist. At the end of the day, TikTok is a video-sharing social media. So views matter the most when you try to get famous on the platform.
You can do some things to get more views on TikTok that require minimal effort. You should add relevant hashtags to your videos to increase your view count. Another thing you can do to get more views is that you should use trending songs and sounds. Keeping in check with the trends will help your account stay relevant.
And suppose you want to increase your TikTok views quickly. In that case, you can choose a social media marketing company that offers real growth services.
2. Why should I buy TikTok views?
Because of the large amount of content on TikTok, it can be challenging for newcomers to get views. Especially when already-established creators post a lot of videos on a daily basis.
So what can smaller accounts do if they want to increase their views? If you’re going to boost your views on TikTok, you should know that many providers let you do that.
You might think that maybe it is a bad idea. But that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Buying TikTok views is a great tool to increase your view count. Not only will your account grow quickly, but it will also grow organically and safely.
Paid TikTok views will help you promote your videos and make it easier to get them viral. And because more people will see your videos, you will also notice an increase in the overall engagement of your account.
3. Is it safe to buy TikTok views?
Whoever told you it is not safe to buy TikTok views has lied to you. If you want to purchase TikTok views, you must remember that this process is safe. So you don’t have to worry about your account getting banned or your videos being deleted.
If you are creating content on TikTok, you want your videos to be seen by many people. But sometimes that can be hard to achieve, which is not your fault. Sometimes videos need a little boost until they get some traction.
Buying real TikTok views does not negatively impact your channel. You need to be careful of the social media marketing companies that sell views from bots or fake accounts.
This is why, in the list above, we compiled only the safest-to-use TikTok views providers. Using any listed providers will keep your account safe, and you can continue growing it without worries. Buying TikTok views from a reliable provider will keep your account and videos safe.
4. What are active TikTok viewers?
Active TikTok viewers are viewers that watch and interact with all of the videos you posted on your account. It is important to have active TikTok viewers because they will increase your engagement and help your videos go viral.
Anytime you post a video, these viewers will interact with it by watching, liking, sharing, and commenting. These actions will increase your TikTok engagement rate.
TikTok’s algorithm considers your engagement rate when showing your videos to new people. Higher the rate, the bigger the chances of your videos getting picked up by the algorithm and shown to a relevant audience.
5. Are real views hard to get?
Being such a popular social media platform, many people fight to get a better ranking on TikTok. If you don’t want to be a part of this fight and want to increase your views quickly, multiple providers can help you with that.
It is important to remember that if you want to purchase TikTok views, you have to buy them from a legitimate provider. This means providers that don’t use bots or fake accounts to deliver their services.
Real views come from real people that have TikTok accounts. These are the safest services you can buy, and your account will be in no danger of getting banned. Above, we listed seven of the safest places to buy TikTok views.
Most fake providers have their sites banned by Google. And if that didn’t happen already, their customer reviews will tell you if a provider does not deliver on their promises. So it is not at all hard to find a reliable provider.
6. How do I buy TikTok views?
The process of buying real TikTok views is pretty straightforward. Most providers will have a simple order process to ensure their customers get what they came for.
The sites that sell TikTok views will usually have either already-made view packages. Also, some providers let you choose exactly how many views you want to buy.
After selecting the views, the providers will let you pay with different payment methods. Usually, these include major debit and credit cards, PayPal, ApplePay, or cryptocurrencies.
7. How much do 1000 views for TikTok cost?
Legitimate providers will usually offer high-quality TikTok views at low prices. The price for 1000 TikTok views doesn’t differ much from one provider to another.
On our list, the price for 1000 views ranges between $1.5 and $4.9. The cheaper views are a good idea if you want to test the services.
8. Do TikTok views help you get money?
Suppose you live in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, or Italy. In that case, you can get paid via TikTok’s Creator Fund. Having more views on your videos is one of the main things you need to check before applying.
Also, with more views, brands and organizations will likely ask you to promote their products. Because they see that you have a big audience, they know that you will be able to provide potential customers.
Summary
In this article, we compiled a list of seven of the best websites to buy TikTok views. All the providers listed are safe to use, and all their services are a great way to increase your views.
Using these social media marketing companies will help boost your TikTok views. Views are an important metric when it comes to your TikTok engagement rate. So it is important you buy TikTok views from safe and reliable providers.
In the first place, we have Bulkoid. Bulkoid is a well-known name when it comes to social media growth services. Like all other providers, their services come from real people with TikTok accounts. The real views you can buy from them will help you reach new audiences. Also, you will be able to grow your account organically and safely.
One great thing about Bulkoid is that they offer their customers high-quality services at low prices. Also, the customers who create an account on their website will sometimes get promotional codes. These codes can be used to lower the cost of their order.
For the second and third places, we choose FastPromo and ViralHQ. As Bulkoid, both providers offer you high-quality TikTok views at low prices. Also, because they care about their client’s satisfaction, they provide safe checkouts, multiple payment methods, and professional and friendly customer support.
TikTok is an excellent video-sharing platform where you can see videos from your close friends and celebrities alike. With over 3 billion downloads, TikTok has quickly become one of the most popular social media apps.
Millions of videos are posted daily on TikTok. So, sometimes it can be hard for new accounts to get views on their videos. When that happens, all your videos need is a little boost.
You can boost your videos by buying TikTok views. Paid views are a great tool if your videos don’t get enough engagement to get picked up by the TikTok algorithm.