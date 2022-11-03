Shipping containers for sale in Dallas: everything you need to know

Product age

As a rule, manufacturers of shipping containers indicate 10-15 years as a guaranteed useful time for the operation of cargo modules. As practice shows, Pelican Containers last much longer even with the least preventive maintenance. Therefore, if we talk about purchasing already used containers, you need to pay attention to their individual CSC information. It’s usually printed on the outer walls of the cargo block.

Condition of a container

When inspecting the module, first of all, you need to pay attention to the condition of the floor. This is the main part of the structure, which assumes the main loads during the transportation of goods and the performance of loading and unloading operations.

Another important parameter for the shipping container’s good condition is the tightness. It is responsible for the safety of the transported cargo. When checking the tightness, see if daylight enters the container when the doors are closed.

Furthermore, the condition of the locking mechanism and doors must be checked during the inspection. Not only the safety of the cargo but also safety during loading and unloading depend on their serviceability. The geometry of the doorway and doors, the presence and condition of rubber gaskets, and the reliability of door locking have to be checked.

Size of shipping containers

In accordance with international standards, the external dimensions of the modules, internal dimensions, and weight are unified. The main dimensional criterion is the length of the modules, which is determined in feet.

When choosing shipping containers for special purposes, be attentive. It must be taken into account that their dimensions may differ from the parameters of standard blocks by only one or two indicators. For example, they may be higher, but the volume is less or the same as that of the standard one.

40-foot cargo modules are designed to transport large quantities of goods and oversized technological equipment. Such shipping containers are empowered with enlarged doorways. In addition, they are often used for building warehouses or changing houses.

20-foot containers are used for a variety of shipments. Their advantage is the possibility of placing modules on vessels not designed specifically for container transport.

In recent years, container modules of 45, 48, and even 53 feet in length have been widely distributed. They are specially designed for the transport of oversized non-woven equipment.