NFL Upstarts: Number 5 Draft Pick – Kayvon Thibodeaux

There’s no denying that the National Football League (NFL) features some of the world’s greatest and most talented athletes. With new players entering and completely shifting the running of the league, it’s no surprise that NFL odds are constantly shifting.

As talented as many of the rookie NFL players are, there’s one upstart that truly stands out: New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux was the number-one college prospect heading into the 2021 season. Since being drafted to the league, he’s proven exactly why he received this reputation.

And, with the determination and skills of Thibodeaux on their side, the Giants’ defense has seen a huge upgrade this season. Here’s a little bit more about this talented player.

Key Strengths

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is 6’5” and 258 pounds. Despite his stature, he plays a high-effort game with plenty of balance.

Thibodeaux was considered the nation’s top recruit when he committed to playing at Oregon. This came after winning the title of High School Football Defensive Player of the Year during his 2018 senior season at Oaks Christian School.

Since that point, his ability has simply leaped off the field!

Fortunately, Thibodeaux has all the essential tools that a quality linebacker could want: agility, speed, intense power, technique, and a high football IQ. This has seen him through lots of career success so far.

In terms of his on-field performance, nobody can deny his moldable talent. He is still a bit raw with his hands, and his hand technique has room to grow, yet the upside is indescribable. He has a punch that can stun and successfully set up secondary moves.

In addition to his well-rounded skills, Kayvon Thibodeaux is a straightforward player who is never scared to speak his mind in a situation. Although this can sometimes come across the wrong way, it’s all part of his charm both on and off the field.