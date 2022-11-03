Big Ten football notebook | Michigan State suspends eight players, first College Football Playoff rankings revealed

The Spartan football program is assessing punishments to their student-athletes following postgame altercations at Michigan on Saturday.

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during Day 1 of the 2021 Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 22.

The Michigan State football program announced it has suspended eight student-athletes following postgame altercations between Spartan and Wolverine players in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel on Saturday.

A Twitter video posted by The Detroit News’ Matt Charboneau minutes after the game ended showed multiple Michigan State players hitting and pushing Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows.

Another clip tweeted Monday used ESPN’s tunnel camera, revealing a Michigan State player striking Michigan defensive back Gemon Green repeatedly with a helmet.

Michigan State suspended linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young on Sunday. Then, defensive end/linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White, and defensive end Brandon White joined the other four suspended players on Tuesday as a result of the incidents.

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor,” Michigan State wrote in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are complete.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community is our number one priority.”

Spartan head coach Mel Tucker said Monday his players’ actions were unacceptable, and the program has a responsibility to uphold the values of the university.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said following the contest that two Wolverine student-athletes were “assaulted.” Though Tucker apologized for the incidents, Harbaugh said “an apology will not get the job done” and imagines players pressing criminal charges at his Monday press conference.

Green has hired attorney Tom Mars to represent him in a lawsuit against Michigan State players, per the Detroit Free Press.

Gemon Green’s attorney Tom Mars tells me his client has a concussion after getting hit with a helmet in the tunnel following the UM vs. MSU game. His full statement below: pic.twitter.com/xvj3OhkStc — Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) October 31, 2022

First College Football Playoff rankings announced

The College Football Playoff Committee released its first Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season on Tuesday. Four Big Ten programs were included in the national ratings.

Undefeated Ohio State clocked in at No. 2. If the season ended now, the Buckeyes would face No. 3 Georgia in the CFP semifinals.

CFP chairperson Boo Corrigan said the committee considered the “explosive nature” of Ohio State’s offense when ranking the Buckeyes second in the country.

The Buckeyes are sixth in total offense with 509.2 yards per game, behind Tennessee, Georgia, Oregon, TCU, and UCF.

Michigan was ranked outside the committee’s top four, coming in at No. 5. The 8-0 Wolverines were No. 4 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25. Clemson is No. 4 in the current CFP rankings.

Rounding out the Big Ten team in the CFP rankings are No. 15 Penn State and No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini have never cracked the CFP Top 25.

“We really don’t look at conferences,” Corrigan said. “We’re looking at individual teams. End of the day, we’re trying to pick the best teams and slot them the right way.”

The CFP field will be officially revealed on Dec. 4 — the day after the Big Ten Football Championship Game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.