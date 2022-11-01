UI police respond to potential burglary in east side residence hall

The UI Department of Public Safety issued a crime alert Tuesday morning after receiving a report on Sunday of a potential burglary in an east side residence hall. The reporting party said an unknown person entered their unlocked room and went through their drawers, but nothing was stolen.

The outside of the University of Iowa Police station is seen in Iowa City on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The alert states that the party who reported the burglary said an unknown person entered their dorm room, which was unlocked, in the early morning hours. The person went through the reporter’s drawers, but nothing was stolen from them.

UI police encourage residence hall occupants and residents in the campus community to make sure to lock their doors at all times even if only leaving for a short period of time and to immediately call 9-1-1 if they see any suspicious activity.

The alert states the security of residence hall rooms is an effort shared between residents, roommates, staff, and UI police.

Any further information about the incident can be reported to UI police at (319) 335-5022 or via a text message through the Rave Guardian App.