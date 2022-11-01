Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1

The Council voted unanimously during Tuesday’s meeting against Public Measure 1 on the general election ballot and encouraged voters to do the same.

The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and the Iowa City Community School District to not back the measure.

The measure, listed as Iowa Amendment 1 on the ballot, states “the right of the people to keep and bear arms will not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

According to the council’s resolution, the proposed amendment would threaten gun safety laws and restrict legislators from passing gun safety legislation.

RELATED: Johnson County Board of Supervisors pass resolution opposing loosening gun restrictions

Temple Hiatt, speaking on behalf of the Johnson County group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, wrote in correspondence to the council before the formal meeting that the amendment will weaken Iowa’s current laws and make citizens less safe.

Hiatt added the “three other states” that have similar amendments in place — Alabama, Louisiana, and Missouri — which all “rank in the top five for the highest rates of gun deaths in the US,” Hiatt wrote.

At-Large Councilor Janice Weiner voiced her disapproval of the amendment during the council discussion, saying the state needs to be able to oppose “reasonable common-sense legislation.”

Weiner is a democratic candidate running for Iowa Senate District 45.

“I would like for us to be able to save the lives of those who are potentially suicidal…[and] of those who are victims of domestic violence,” Weiner said. “We do not want our kids to have to do active shooter drills. I’d rather have them like learning normal things in school.”

Councilor Shawn Harmsen agreed with Weiner’s statement and said he advocate for the Council’s resolution in the future.