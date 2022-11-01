How+A+Power+Nap+Can+Benefit+Your+Work

Going by the recent trends, taking a nap at work is not considered rude anymore. There was a time though when taking a nap at work was considered unprofessional and was also looked down upon but recent trends and research indicate that a small nap during work revitalises your whole body and provides a positive momentum towards work. It also increases your creativity and also adds innovation to your work.

Though seemingly new, napping at work is not a new concept, during the initial years of the aviation industry or the time when aviation was in a boom, Pilots were scarce and the ones who were there had a hectic schedule, thus in order to keep flying without tiring these pilots used to take a simple nap in between flight to keep them active. Taking at least one power nap is one effective remedy for massive reduction in oversleeping at night.

What is A Power Nap And When To Have It?

A power nap is a short period of rest followed by a waking period, usually fifteen to 20 minutes. The goal of a power nap is to fall asleep quickly and wake up refreshed. However, power naps are not recommended for those suffering from insomnia.

It’s important to choose the right time to nap. Power naps are the most effective if they take place during a time of stress-free activities. Typically, the optimal time to take a power nap is 15 to 30 minutes. It is essential to take care not to overdo it, as a longer nap may interfere with your sleep at night.