Hawks in the NFL | Week 8

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was traded from Detroit to the Minnesota Tuesday. The former Hawkeye has caught 26 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (2) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Detroit Lions tight end and former Iowa football player T.J. Hockenson was traded Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound pass-catcher was acquired by the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Minnesota also received a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Hockenson has recorded 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season. The trade will take Hockenson from last place to first in the NFC North as the Lions and Vikings are 1-6 and 6-1, respectively.

Before he knew he was going to be traded, Hockenson told reporters he would have “no hard feelings” if the Lions dealt him.

Nelson earns more reps

Tampa Bay edge rusher Anthony Nelson played a season-high 28 snaps in the Buccaneers’ 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday. He notched one tackle during his time on the field.

Nelson could see an increased volume of snaps for the rest of the season, as starting linebacker and edge rusher Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles against the Ravens.

Linderbaum showing out

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum earned praise on social media for his performance in Baltimore’s win over Tampa Bay Thursday night.

The first-rounder laid a block on linebacker Devin White that caught the attention of several pundits and former NFL players. On one particular play, Linderbaum, who is from Solon, Iowa, pushed White nearly 15 yards while he was run blocking.

Tyler Linderbaum was sending Devin White to the shadow realm last night pic.twitter.com/HECOIwKS0M — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) October 28, 2022

10 ex-Hawkeyes make significant contributions

Three days after he was signed by the Houston Texans, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson recorded two tackles against the Tennessee Titans. Linebacker Christian Kirksey and defensive back Desmond King, both Hawkeyes turned Texans, registered four and six tackles, respectively, in Houston’s 17-10 loss to Tennessee.

Safety Amani Hooker recorded one tackle for Tennessee before he was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury.

Linebacker Josey Jewell racked up nine tackles for the Denver Broncos in his first game since Oct. 6. Jewell helped the Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, and improve their record to 3-5.

Baltimore safety Geno Stone had six tackles and a pass breakup in the Ravens’ win over the Buccaneers. The Ravens’ pass defense held Tom Brady to just one passing touchdown.

Tight end George Kittle had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers’ 31-14 drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant caught two passes for 19 yards in a 27-13 victory over the New York Giants.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann tallied five tackles in a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Backup tight end Parker Hesse caught one pass for nine yards in the Atlanta Falcons’ overtime win over the Carolina Panthers.