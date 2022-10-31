Erica+Ruckdaschel

Getting to work at the haunt is one of my happy accidents. I originally volunteered one night because they needed help and I ended up getting hired. Working at the haunt allows you to kind of express yourself through a different persona. Getting to be this different creature and mess with people is actually very therapeutic because you get to know you’re giving these people great memories. It makes you feel like you have a purpose in those 3-4 hours. It gives me an inner piece.