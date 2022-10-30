Zeno+Myller

When I’m in costume and scaring people, it feels more like me than when I’m at normal work. I get to be more open and I can say things I can’t at work. I love scaring people, the more scared they get the more fun I have. I wish I could scare people all year round!! It’s a lot of fun dressing up differently every year though and having different roles each year. I’m glad I have such an open and accepting haunt community and that the haunt community continues to grow each and every year. I’m also glad that the haunt is so open to change and that they aren’t judgmental at all, they all give suggestions instead of laughing at others’ mistakes, which makes us closer instead of people getting angry and leaving. In the end, the 5th Realm makes me feel at home and safe.