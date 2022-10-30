Teagan Hackman (right)

Working in a haunted house made me feel comfortable and I could be myself. I worked with such great people, and everyone is helpful, making me feel like I fit in with the team. The haunted house has pushed me in so many ways it pushed me to come out of my shell and be more outgoing with people I don’t know. Being in a costume or having a mark on is kind of an escape from reality and I can actually be myself and not have to act a certain way because I’m not at work or in public, I get to use my voice and be loud when ideally, I’m a shy person, I made friends with people that have different backgrounds and interests as me. The haunt has also helped me overcome my fear of haunted houses.