Adelaide+Peterson

I feel like there is no judgment at this haunt because we all think working here is fun, and we all want to do this. Being in the makeup and costume makes me feel more in character, which is just a fun way of self-expression. It definitely feels like an escape from reality, which is nice. It just helps me separate myself from what I think others want and just do what is fun. That also is something that can feel challenging. Sometimes I feel too tired to act insane, but the haunt makes it easier on those days. Working with the haunt and being in that community helps me be the best version of myself because I see a ton of different people and learn how to deal with different situations. The community gives me a whole different view I wouldn’t have seen without them.