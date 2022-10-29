Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting

Sean White Hood, 32, was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and will serve 72 months in prison.

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department.

Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.

Iowa City police called 1100 Arthur St. for a report of shots fired on July 24, 2021. An investigation by the police determined that Hood assaulted Ka’leck Bolden, 24, of Cedar Rapids, with Bolden shooting Hood in retaliation.

According to the press release, Hood “ran across the street, got a firearm, shot toward the apartment complex, hitting a vehicle” before he discarded the firearm nearby.

Hood pleaded guilty on June 23 and was previously sentenced in August to “100 months in federal prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm” for his part in the shooting.

He will serve three years of supervised release after his imprisonment.