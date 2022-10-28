Which US States Have Already Started To Regulate Internet Gaming?

The online gambling sector has been regulated since 2011, in the USA. The main regulatory body for online gaming in the United States is the Federal Trade Commission.

To show you the short history of online gaming regulation in the USA, let’s get back to 2003 when the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act was passed in the USA, making it illegal for companies to operate online gambling sites within the country.

Even though the fact, millions of people still were actively playing online casino games. Because of this trend in 2011, the country decided to clarify legal forms for the sector and implement official regulations. After that, individuals would play online casino games legally and in a more safe way. Even though online gambling is legal, there are four states that have legalized and regulated online gaming: Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

In this article, we will have a quick overview of how online gambling is regulated in these mentioned states and also, how popular online gaming is in each of them.

Online Gaming In The USA – Is It Popular?

Online gaming is extremely popular in the USA. Every day, millions of people log on to play their favorite games. The most popular ones include slots, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

A recent study by the American Gaming Association found that there are approximately 6 million people in the USA who actively play online casino games. This number is expected to grow in the coming years as more and more people gain access to high-speed internet and mobile devices. As for how much money Americans spend on online gambling, this too can vary greatly depending on the person. Some may only spend a few dollars each day while others may bet hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a single game.

States Where Online Gambling Is Officially Regulated

There are a handful of US states in which online gaming is officially regulated. More specifically, it is regulated in Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. In these states, online gaming is overseen by state gambling commissions or other similar regulatory bodies. This ensures that online gaming sites operating within these states adhere to strict regulations designed to protect players and ensure the fairness of games. Here is more detailed information about their regulations:

Nevada

Nevada is generally considered to be a very popular destination for online gaming due in large part to the state’s many casinos and gambling establishments. Additionally, the state’s proximity to other major gaming hubs like Las Vegas and Los Angeles also likely contributes to its popularity among online gamers.

The main regulator in the state is Nevada Gaming Control Board. The board has strict regulations in place for online gaming operators, ensuring that games are fair and transparent. Operators must also have a valid license from the board in order to offer their services to players in the state. Because of its popularity, several licenses are accepted. For example the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission.

New Jersey

Online gaming is becoming increasingly popular in New Jersey, with more people of all ages and backgrounds finding enjoyment in playing games online. This popularity is likely due to the many benefits that online gaming can offer, such as convenience, a wide variety of games to choose from, and the ability to connect with other players from around the world.

The Division of Gaming Enforcement is creating a legislative framework for gambling. All games offered must be approved by the division, and all gaming sites must be registered and licensed by the state. The division is also responsible to monitor each casino activity to protect fairness and safety.

Pennsylvania

Online gambling is becoming increasingly popular in Pennsylvania. This trend is being driven by the convenience and accessibility of online gambling, as well as the wide range of options available.

Online gambling is regulated in Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The board was established in 2004 to oversee all aspects of gaming in the state, including online gambling. All licensed operators must follow strict regulations set forth by the board, which include ensuring that games are fair and transparent, protecting customers from fraud and abuse, and preventing money laundering.

Delaware

Online gambling is quite popular in Delaware too. This is likely due in part to the fact that there are many different ways to gamble online in Delaware, including casino games, sports betting, and poker.

In Delaware, online gambling is regulated by the state lottery. It suggests players fair gaming with different categories of video slots, table games, or even jackpots which are the most popular. The legal age for online as well as land-based casinos is 21.