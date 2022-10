Iowa defeated Michigan State, 1-0, in a field hockey matchup at Grant Field at the University of Iowa on Friday.

Iowa sophomore Annika Herbine scored the game-winning goal, concluding Iowa’s season with 11 wins and 6 losses.

Herbine has scored eight shots total this season, second on the team.

Iowa will face Michigan, who they lost to on Sunday, at Columbus, Ohio in the Big Ten Tournament on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.