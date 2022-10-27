Iowa men’s basketball guard Ahron Ulis suspended from exhibition game

The junior was charged with simple misdemeanor Thursday for an altercation that happened on Oct. 2.

Iowa men’s basketball guard Ahron Ulis dribbles the ball during a game against Minnesota on Feb. 6, 2022. The Hawkeyes beat the Golden Gophers, 71-59.

Iowa men’s basketball junior Ahron Ulis has been suspended ahead of the Hawkeyes’ Monday exhibition game against Truman State, Iowa Athletics announced Thursday.

Iowa City law enforcement cited Ulis for disorderly conduct on Thursday after an altercation that happened on Oct. 2, according to Iowa Court documents. Ulis has been charged with a simple misdemeanor of disorderly conduct including fighting or violent behavior, according to court documents.

Iowa Athletics stated Ulis is subject to the rules and regulations of both the UI student code of conduct and those of the Iowa men’s basketball program.