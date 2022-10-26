Iowa men’s wrestling season tickets sold out

Season tickets for Iowa men’s wrestling are sold out for a second consecutive year.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa wrestling’s 125-pound Spencer Lee claps while being introduced during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor
October 26, 2022

Season tickets are sold out for all 2022-23 Iowa men’s wrestling home meets, the UI athletics department announced Wednesday.

Last year’s season tickets also sold out before the schedule began.

The Hawkeyes averaged a sellout and NCAA-record-setting total of 14,905 fans during home meets in 2021-22, and the program has led the nation in attendance every year since 2006-07 when Tom Brands took over as head coach.

Iowa’s projected 2022-23 lineup will include six All-Americans: three-time 125-pound national champion Spencer Lee, Stanford transfer 141-pounder Real Woods, 149-pounder Max Murin, 184-pounder Abe Assad, 197-pound 2021 NCAA runner-up Jacob Warner, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi.

Nine of the Hawkeyes’ 16 duals this season are set to be televised.

The No. 2-ranked Hawkeyes will begin the season at home on Nov. 13 against Cal-Baptist.

