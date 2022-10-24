What to do with the car if it drowned?

The main danger is that from the outside the body may look untouched thanks to the “shell” of the paintwork, which isolates the metal from direct contact with an aggressive environment. But the internal cavities of parts do not have such a protective barrier. Water that has got there in large quantities will inevitably lead to the formation of rust pockets and their growth. This whole process will be hidden from view, so it is quite difficult to take action in time and even just assess the degree of damage.

The intensity of damage directly depends on the composition of the water. The more salt it contains, the faster the electrochemical processes will go, and, accordingly, the corrosion. It turns out that being in the rain or river water will inevitably lead to metal degradation, but rust and oxides will not appear as quickly as from seawater.

Car interior

It is unlikely that at least one car sank in clean distilled water. Therefore, the first thing that catches your eye after the water has been inside will be dirt, silt, and sand. They can be eliminated through routine interior cleaning. But salt water, when dried, leaves specific light stains on the materials, which are difficult to get rid of.

But there is also a problem that is not so obvious: the carpet on the floor, the upholstery of the seats and their filler, the ceiling, the steering wheel braid, and everything that can absorb water are damaged. This creates a humid environment in which mold grows quite quickly. Car electrical.

In modern cars, a huge number of electronic systems with control units that interact through wiring with connectors. But even in older models, you can’t get away from the wires – the difference is only in their length and the number of contact groups. Conductive elements in connectors and boards are made of various metals, which, like the body, are susceptible to water. They have mediocre protection against the ingress of liquids, which allows drivers to drive without problems in the rain and even overcome small fords, but in the event of flooding, it will be powerless.

Water entering the connectors will cause oxidation of the contacts. As a result, the resistance in the electrical circuit will increase, the current will stop flowing to the electronic module, and the system will fail. In addition to the connectors themselves, the boards also suffer. Transistors, capacitors, microcircuits, resistors, and other parts can also be covered with oxides. In this case, they will fail, and in the worst-case scenario, the conductive parts will close, which is fraught with serious damage to the electrical network or even fire. Sea water is especially harmful to electronics because salt is an excellent electrical conductor that disrupts the operation of the entire system.

Power units

The ingress of water into the engine and gearbox suggests quite serious consequences. The most harmless of them is the formation of an emulsion, a mixture of water and oil. In this case, the units will not be properly lubricated, and this, in turn, can lead to overheating and critical wear.