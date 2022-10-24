Opinion | NCAA should step up and make a women’s rugby championship series

UI’s women’s rugby club team has been playing at a varsity level without varsity recognition. This is normalized partially because the NCAA refuses to sponsor a collegiate woman’s rugby championship, despite hosting one for men.

The University of Iowa does not have a women’s varsity rugby team. Instead, the UI has a women’s rugby club team that plays at a varsity level without the varsity title.

The assistant coach, Lucinda Williamson, and team alumni Abbie Liechty, Hannah Grunewald, and Grace Estes were all collegiate All-Americans while playing for Iowa. The three were coached by players from the 2016 Brazil Olympics.

In 2019, Erica Coulibaly was named All-Tournament Player in the National 7s collegiate tournament. In 2022, players Amaryha McGowen and Erica Coulibaly were selected to represent the Midwest to compete for spots on the U23 National Team.

The UI women’s rugby team dates to 1985, has a full roster and coaching staff, and competes year-round against competitive teams –– even Olympic feeder teams. Collegiate women’s rugby teams deserve the dignity and resources of a varsity title from the UI and NCAA.

The only difference between women’s rugby and men’s rugby is the gender of the players.

It’s difficult to fathom a reason the NCAA hasn’t created a women’s rugby championship series that doesn’t come down to gender. Even small differences in gameplay are only there because of normalized sex-based assumptions.

The NCAA has labeled women’s rugby an “emerging sport” since 2002, yet it won’t sponsor a championship series.

Colleges like the University of Texas increased investments in women’s rugby teams, promoting them to quasi-varsity elevated clubs. This is likely in response to the rugby world cup scheduled to take place in America in 2031 —— increasing profitability.

Rugby is a contact sport, a discipline with a long history of exclusivity to men. Now, a variety of stigmas follow women in contact sports.

A poll of collegiate women’s rugby players conducted by Premier Rugby stated that 37 percent of players heard homophobic slurs at their club during the last year and 59 percent heard sexist slurs and negative jokes about women.

“Our coaches are all volunteers and do it for the love of the game and more so for love of the community,” Williamson wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan. “I myself am a biracial, gender-fluid individual, and rugby was one of the first environments in which my differences were welcomed with open arms when I got to Iowa.”

Athletes need to be tough to play contact sports, but female athletes must be tougher given the hostility.

It is beyond disappointing that the NCAA effectively hangs these female players out to dry, refusing to give them the respect of an opportunity to play at the elite level of competition offered to their male counterparts.

UI women’s rugby assistant coach Kathleen O’Neill attests to the positive power of women in contact sports.

“I have seen rugby change women’s lives [and] develop in them a level of confidence that breeds success on and off the pitch.” O’Neill wrote in an email to The DI. “It is an empowering sport for women who for most of their lives were told it wasn’t ‘lady-like’ to play a contact sport. In 12 years of coaching, I’ve never earned a paycheck for it. It’s been all volunteer.”

The NCAA’s influence over collegiate sports is unparalleled. The omission of a women’s rugby championship sets the precedent for considering collegiate women’s rugby lesser than its male counterparts.

If the NCAA doesn’t bother to organize a championship and doesn’t take the sport that seriously, odds are fewer people will as well.

