DITV: Fighting for a Conversion Therapy Ban in Johnson County

October 21, 2022
Following their success in Linn County, Iowa Safe Schools works towards a conversion therapy ban in Johnston County.
DITV
Packages
DITV: Fri Oct 21st, 2022
DITV: Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
DITV Sports: Tony Perkins, Iowa’s Most Confident Player
DITV Backroom Breakdown: The Black Student Union Hits the Dance Floor Again
DITV: Hancher Presents – Songs of Black America
DITV Backroom Breakdown: UIowa Hosts Public Forum for House and Senate Candidates
DITV Backroom Breakdown: UIowa Community Comes Together for Pro-Choice Rally
DITV: Monday, October 17th, 2022
DITV: Friday, October 14th, 2022
DITV: Wednesday, October 12th, 2022