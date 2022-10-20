Where to watch Iowa football take on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus

The Hawkeyes will face the Buckeyes at 11:05 a.m. on FOX. Big Noon Kickoff, the network’s weekly pregame show, will air at 9 a.m.

Iowa football will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on FOX and will follow Big Noon Kickoff — the network’s weekly college football pregame showing featuring former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. The program is hosted by Rob Stone and will air from OSU’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center.

The 3-3 Hawkeyes enter the game with an offense that ranks last in the 131-team FBS. Ohio State’s offense is rated second in the country, averaging nearly 544 yards and 49 points per game.

Ohio State and Iowa haven’t met since 2017, when the Hawkeyes downed the Buckeyes, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium. Ohio State leads the all-time series, 46-15-3.

Matchup: Ohio State (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

Location: Ohio Stadium

Weather: Winds out of the south at 11 mph, high of 74 degrees

TV: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color commentary), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 98/XM Channel 196

Betting information: Line: OSU -29.5| O/U: 49.5

