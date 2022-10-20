Federal judge dismissed lawsuit challenging Biden’s student debt relief plan

Judge ruled that the plaintiffs failed to show that the policy would cause them direct, traceable harm

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by six republican states, including Iowa, challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.

U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said the states failed to show that the policy is causing them direct, traceable harm, according to CNN.

The lawsuit was led by attorney general’s from Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also signed onto the lawsuit.

The states are expected to appeal to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.