Big Ten notebook | Maryland, Minnesota dealing with starting quarterback injuries, Indiana backup QB to transfer

Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan are working through injuries, and Indiana’s Jack Tuttle plans to transfer at the end of the season.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Hawkeye defense held Tagovailoa to 157 total yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley updated the status of his starting quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, Tuesday. During a press conference, Locksley said Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision for the Terrapins’ matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday.

Tagovailoa was carted off the field early during the fourth quarter of Maryland’s 38-33 win over Indiana. Locksley said Tagovailoa reaggravated a knee injury after taking a hit.

Tagovailoa suffered a sprained MCL in Maryland’s 34-27 loss to Michigan on Sept. 24. The MRI scan Tagovailoa underwent after the Indiana game did not reveal additional damage to his knee.

“We’re very thankful he had the knee brace on there,” Locksley said told CBS Sports.

Tagovailoa is the third-leading passer in the Big Ten this year with 285.9 yard per game, trailing Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. He’s completed 72.5 percent of his passes, and 13 of his 16 touchdowns have come through the air. The junior’s efforts have propelled the Terrapins to 5-2 overall and 2-2 Big Ten records.

If Tagovailoa is ruled out Saturday, Billy Edwards Jr. will probably start. After Tagovailoa exited last week’s game, Edwards Jr. relieved him. The redshirt freshman went 0-for-3 passing and rushed for 53 yards. He scored a game-winning touchdown with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Maryland isn’t the only Big Ten program with a quarterback injury. Minnesota starting quarterback Tanner Morgan was removed during the fourth quarter of the Golden Gophers’ 26-14 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini last week.

Morgan sustained an upper body injury, per Minnesota Athletics.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck didn’t rule Morgan out ahead of the Gophers’ game against the 16th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, noting medical personnel will determine whether or not Morgan plays this week.

“Tanner is doing very well,” Fleck told ESPN. “Woke up on Sunday morning and surprisingly felt really good, which is great. He was evaluated at the medical center right after the game, which I know all of you saw. He was cleared by the medical teams and the medical staffs where he was at to be able to fly home with the team.”

Morgan has thrown seven touchdowns and averaged 194 yards per game in 2022. His backup, freshman Athan Kaliakmanis, has gone 5-for-11 with two interceptions this season. The Golden Gophers are 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

Tuttle to enter transfer portal after 2022 season

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle plans to enter the transfer portal after the 2022 season, per multiple reports.

The fifth-year senior is a team captain, but he hasn’t stepped on the field in 2022. He’s No. 2 on the Hoosiers’ depth chart. Tuttle has played in 14 games during his career, throwing for 819 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Tuttle transferred from Utah to Indiana after the 2018 season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Connor Bazelak, a Missouri transfer, has been Indiana’s starting QB this season. He’s racked up 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Hoosiers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play. They will compete at Rutgers on Saturday.