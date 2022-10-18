The+Best+Answers+to+5+Most+Ridiculous+Interview+Questions

“How would you solve Earth’s problems if you came here from the planet Mars?”

This question was created to see if the candidate had the ability to be innovative and to think outside the box. They were also tested for their problem-solving capabilities. With questions like this, it’s better to be reasonable than logical. You could answer like this:

“I would take what I knew from living on Mars and assess which elements of my knowledge and upbringing Earth lacks and take it from there.”

“What’s your greatest weakness?”

In this case, it’s better to answer directly and seriously but never go too far, no matter how ridiculous the question is. It’s up to you to keep your cool and respond in a professional manner. You can redirect the question like this:

“I’ve learned that everyone has weaknesses, but it’s best not to hyperfocus on them and instead direct attention to your strengths. So, this is what I do in my personal time and with my inner dialogue. I accept my weaknesses, but I develop and grow my strengths. My strength is that I’m hardworking and committed…”

“Who’s your favorite superhero?”

Another silly question. This time around, give an authentic response, and don’t take it too seriously. The interviewer knows how offbeat and random these questions are. Just maintain a professional tone and language, even when you’re simply saying:

“I’m sorry, I don’t know the answer to this question since I don’t watch superhero movies.”

“Why should we hire you?”

Contrary to popular belief, there is a very fine line between confidence and sounding too arrogant, so answering this will be vital. Here’s what you can say to sound legit:

“I can guarantee you that after this interview, we’ll all be able to assess if working together is possible or not. Yet, let me tell you what I can bring to add value to this company. First, I…..”