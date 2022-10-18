Kids and technology: 11 tips for parents in the age

Currently, our children grow and develop in a world where we advance more quickly, unlike the one we know as parents, the digital world.

It is essential to work hand in hand with our children to teach them good practices in using technology.

The family must be the facilitator of the learning models for their children at all stages of their growth, being a partner and at the same time being the one who establishes the habits, the norms of use, and the contents to control them.

Parents must be clear that currently, technology and applications such as Kharty are potent learning tools. In addition, they allow us to develop different skills in our children.

Putting into practice the eleven tips in the digital age that all parents should know will make this task easier:

1. Families must know the technologies that their children consume, as well as the information and media they receive: Parents must have a better understanding of the platforms in which our children operate, how they communicate, what information they acquire and the pros and cons of each of them, verifying if it corresponds to the values of our family and that it is not mainly a distracting element of activities such as sharing with the family and resting time.

It is also important to teach children that they should not provide personal information, send photographs or interact with people they do not know.

2. Establish limits and recess times: it is important that children also have time free from technology, outdoor games also stimulate creativity. To establish reasonable limits on the use of digital media there is no magic formula, it will depend on each child and their environment. Some parents rely on parental control apps to limit screen time. Free time from digital devices should be a daily priority especially for the little ones.

3. Family participation in games: It is important that children from a young age learn by playing with their parents and also learn about social interactions, sportsmanship and the basic rules of behavior when they participate in activities such as video games.

By allowing children to use technology, let us be participants in this learning and contribute our experiences.

4. Kindness and good manners online: Being role models is important for children’s learning and development, making them aware that they should give other people respectful feedback, and treat them the way they want to be treated.