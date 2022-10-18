Kids and technology: 11 tips for parents in the age
October 18, 2022
Currently, our children grow and develop in a world where we advance more quickly, unlike the one we know as parents, the digital world.
It is essential to work hand in hand with our children to teach them good practices in using technology.
The family must be the facilitator of the learning models for their children at all stages of their growth, being a partner and at the same time being the one who establishes the habits, the norms of use, and the contents to control them.
Parents must be clear that currently, technology and applications such as Kharty are potent learning tools. In addition, they allow us to develop different skills in our children.
Putting into practice the eleven tips in the digital age that all parents should know will make this task easier:
1. Families must know the technologies that their children consume, as well as the information and media they receive: Parents must have a better understanding of the platforms in which our children operate, how they communicate, what information they acquire and the pros and cons of each of them, verifying if it corresponds to the values of our family and that it is not mainly a distracting element of activities such as sharing with the family and resting time.
It is also important to teach children that they should not provide personal information, send photographs or interact with people they do not know.
2. Establish limits and recess times: it is important that children also have time free from technology, outdoor games also stimulate creativity. To establish reasonable limits on the use of digital media there is no magic formula, it will depend on each child and their environment. Some parents rely on parental control apps to limit screen time. Free time from digital devices should be a daily priority especially for the little ones.
3. Family participation in games: It is important that children from a young age learn by playing with their parents and also learn about social interactions, sportsmanship and the basic rules of behavior when they participate in activities such as video games.
By allowing children to use technology, let us be participants in this learning and contribute our experiences.
4. Kindness and good manners online: Being role models is important for children’s learning and development, making them aware that they should give other people respectful feedback, and treat them the way they want to be treated.
5. Evaluation of face-to-face communication: when children are young, their capacity for wonder and reception of knowledge of what is around them is greater and represents new knowledge. Maintaining face-to-face communication is important, and young children learn best when communication is two-way. Likewise, digital media such as video calls help bring children closer to their relatives or friends who are traveling or live far away, but they should not replace face-to-face communication.
6. Creation of technology-free spaces: establishing technology-free zones or spaces will help maintain a healthy relationship with devices and the consumption of digital information in children. Recommendations such as keeping mealtimes and social gatherings as technology-free spaces, as well as recharging devices at night outside children’s rooms will allow us to create healthy habits for their well-being.
7. Technology as an emotional pacifying element: The use of digital devices as a means for children to stop bothering or seek entertainment is a method widely used by parents today. By providing them with a mobile or a tablet, we think that the problem is solved. However, we must find a way to control children’s emotions if the need for mobile devices becomes a conditioning to rectify an attitude.
8. Applications for children: there are hundreds of applications labeled as educational, but it is important to carry out a preliminary investigation of which are the best by age and by educational content, first of all, teachers can be consulted to provide information on which ones can be used. use and allow learning for children.
9. Our children and their online environment: For children and especially adolescents who have grown up as digital natives, their environment is found in social networks and digital devices, being the place where they establish connections. As parents we must know how to handle this situation and teach the difference between the real world and the world that is broadcast on social networks, being responsible digital citizens and reminding them that the platforms are not really private and that all the content that is shared or communicated is part of your fingerprint permanently.
10. Prepare to face mistakes: as people and especially as children, they are prone to making mistakes on their learning path, in the same way that they make mistakes while playing with their friends, they can make mistakes “online”, so we must be vigilant to find a way to turn the mistake into a learning moment.
11. Sociality and the internet: are family relationships also affected? “Sure. Currently, the “average parent” in America spends only 3.5 minutes a week for meaningful conversation with their children. If everyone in a family is constantly watching a smartphone, tablet or video game, how can a solid relationship be established? It is not possible. Relationships require deep conversation and a certain amount of uninterrupted time spent together. ”
Knowing about digital media and devices is becoming more and more important, they are an integral part of our daily lives. Using technology as an educational medium represents a great platform to expand children’s knowledge.