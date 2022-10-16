Menu

V’s support system and motivation

October 16, 2022

V+Fixmer-Oraiz+and+their+son%2C+Emmons+Fixmer-Oraiz%2C+7%2C+take+a+campaign+sign+out+of+their+truck+to+place+in+a+supporter%E2%80%99s+yard+on+Oct.+15.+V+said+Emmons+has+been+more+interested+in+the+election+process+because+of+V%E2%80%99s+candidacy.+%E2%80%9CI+don%E2%80%99t+want+%5BEmmons%5D+to+grow+up+railing+against+one+side+or+the+other%2C%E2%80%9D+the+Iowa+City+resident+of+about+a+decade+said.+%E2%80%9CI+want+him+to+see+what+it+is+for+what+it+is%2C+and+understand+at+least+the+breadth+of+it+if+not+the+depth+of+it.%E2%80%9D

Grace Smith

V Fixmer-Oraiz and their son, Emmons Fixmer-Oraiz, 7, take a campaign sign out of their truck to place in a supporter’s yard on Oct. 15. V said Emmons has been more interested in the election process because of V’s candidacy. “I don’t want [Emmons] to grow up railing against one side or the other,” the Iowa City resident of about a decade said. “I want him to see what it is for what it is, and understand at least the breadth of it if not the depth of it.”

V and Green have worked closely with each other during the election process, supporting one another other along the way. “There’s two people that believe in a woman’s right to choose, there’s two people that believe in a livable wage and it’s me and Jon,” V said. “We’re climate activists, we believe in racial justice, and we do the work.” (Grace Smith)

All of V’s campaign volunteers are unpaid, and V is grateful they have support from community members to fuel their candidacy.

“To truly have people willing to spend their resources, their time, their energy, their voice, their networks — any of it to support me,” V said. “It just brings me to my knees.”

For the reporting periods spanning Jan. 1 through July 14, V received $18,221.24 in contributions to their campaign, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

V said the help they received from their family, other Democratic candidates, volunteers, and the community has kept them afloat during the election process.

“It makes that light burn hotter,” V said. “I know that I’m not alone. And I know that this is important and that people are paying attention.”

Facebook Comments

The Daily Iowan • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in