V’s support system and motivation

V Fixmer-Oraiz and their son, Emmons Fixmer-Oraiz, 7, take a campaign sign out of their truck to place in a supporter’s yard on Oct. 15. V said Emmons has been more interested in the election process because of V’s candidacy. “I don’t want [Emmons] to grow up railing against one side or the other,” the Iowa City resident of about a decade said. “I want him to see what it is for what it is, and understand at least the breadth of it if not the depth of it.”

All of V’s campaign volunteers are unpaid, and V is grateful they have support from community members to fuel their candidacy.

“To truly have people willing to spend their resources, their time, their energy, their voice, their networks — any of it to support me,” V said. “It just brings me to my knees.”

For the reporting periods spanning Jan. 1 through July 14, V received $18,221.24 in contributions to their campaign, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

V said the help they received from their family, other Democratic candidates, volunteers, and the community has kept them afloat during the election process.

“It makes that light burn hotter,” V said. “I know that I’m not alone. And I know that this is important and that people are paying attention.”