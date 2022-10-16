V’s support system and motivation
October 16, 2022
All of V’s campaign volunteers are unpaid, and V is grateful they have support from community members to fuel their candidacy.
“To truly have people willing to spend their resources, their time, their energy, their voice, their networks — any of it to support me,” V said. “It just brings me to my knees.”
For the reporting periods spanning Jan. 1 through July 14, V received $18,221.24 in contributions to their campaign, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.
V said the help they received from their family, other Democratic candidates, volunteers, and the community has kept them afloat during the election process.
“It makes that light burn hotter,” V said. “I know that I’m not alone. And I know that this is important and that people are paying attention.”