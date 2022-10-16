Finding Anita

Phil Hemingway works with his wife, Anita, to go over the books for Phil’s Repair. Anita also works as a nurse at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and helps Phil in her free time. “I just, want to see him succeed in what he wants and it’s just part of being a couple,” Anita said.

In the ‘80s, Phil jumped on the opportunity to manage Roy Carver Sr.’s cattle ranch in Belize in the ‘80s when he was in his 20s. Carver’s son, Roy Carver Jr., hired him for the oversight position in 1984.

It was there that he met his future wife Anita Hemingway, and it is also where the two recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. Soon after getting married, the couple moved back to Iowa and had their daughter Monica Homann in 1994.

Anita is another staple at Phil’s Repair. When she isn’t working as a nurse case manager for the surgery specialty unit at the University of Iowa’s Hospital and Clinics, Anita keeps Phil’s books up to date, gathers fresh oil, and picks up parts. She has stood with Phil for three school board campaigns and five supervisor campaigns.

“I can see the passion in wanting to make a difference in the community, and that’s what keeps him going,” Anita said.

Anita sees Phil’s passion for politics and his natural ability to talk to people as an advantage compared to other competitors.

“There are always people who will want to talk to you, and if you do not make time for them, you’re nothing,” Anita said while chopping onions with a knife for a dish called curtido, which she brings to book club.