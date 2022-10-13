NFL On Thanksgiving: How Did It All Begin?

Since the founding of the NFL in 1920, and even before that, Thanksgiving football games have become a tradition across America.

These games are generally more lighthearted than the typical season games and sometimes have gimmicks that fit the theme of the holiday.

The Thanksgiving games are popular for NFL lines since it is games that have little stakes in the playoffs.

In this article, we cover the inception of the Thanksgiving games in the NFL and what makes them so unique and fun.

Creation

Since the late 1890s, playing football on Thanksgiving was popular as it was one of the few days that people had off work.

Before professional football took up the tradition, the college football teams were playing games every Thanksgiving. This apparently started with the teams from Yale and Princeton going against each other.

The start of the tradition in the NFL can be dated to the Detroit Lions. While many other teams did play on Thanksgiving, the Lions’ owner also owned a radio station that was an affiliate of NBC, so was able to strike a deal for NBC to broadcast the game. This ‘creation’ of the tradition has led the Detroit Lions to be the host of one of the Thanksgiving games every year since 1934.

A second game would be added in 1966 when the Dallas Cowboys started their own Thanksgiving tradition. They would host a game every year since then apart from 1975 and 1977. In 1975 the then commissioner Pete Rozelle had the St. Louis Cardinals replaced as the home team. After 3 seasons (the Cowboys hosted the Cardinals in 1976), the Cardinals were no longer the host as they didn’t have as much popularity as the Cowboys, had weak consistency, and were on a losing streak. The Cowboys took over hosting on the premise that they would permanently get to host a Thanksgiving game.

A third Thanksgiving game was added in 2006. This was a prime-time match with no fixed teams.