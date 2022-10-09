Jammie’s stance

While in the military, Jammie said she constantly worked with people from different backgrounds and different cultures, which she said informed her decision to run for supervisor.

Jammie’s main focus is to work for residents on issues she stands for, including fixing Johnson County farmers’ ordinances by preserving livestock confinement spaces. As of 2019, the board operates under the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “master matrix,” a process in which elected officials can offer suggestions on confinement feeding operations.

Living in a rural area and owning 11 heads of cattle, Jammie wants to represent farmers on the board.

Along with representing rural Johnson County, Jammie wants to address property taxes, which she said are far too high and drive community members out of the county.

Johnson County is ranked 272 of the nation’s 3,143 counties in order of median property taxes, at $2,526 per year for a home worth the median property taxes, and at the same rate per year for a home worth the median value of $177,000, per the Federal & State Tax Information Portal.

Each member of the current board makes about $89,000 a year as of February. Jammie said if she were in the board’s shoes she would lower her salary to keep residents’ taxes lower. In February, the supervisors voted to increase their salaries by 2.25 percent and raise all other elected officials in the county’s salaries by 4.42 percent.

Jammie said she puts the community first by campaigning with college students and listening to their issues.

After listening to students, she said the University of Iowa College Republicans and other Republican students have not been treated fairly based on their political views. Jammie enjoys being someone students can turn to about life — not just politics.

“Right now, a lot of these students are forgotten or even tormented,” Jammie said. “So having someone be there for them, even if it’s just little old me … I think that means a lot.”

Micah Broekemeier, the central committee candidate chair for the Johnson County Republicans, also works closely with students. He said Jammie’s drive to help the Hawkeyes be heard is valuable for Johnson County.

“She wants to get students involved,” Broekemeier said. “She wants to get students going out and get students to come to debates and listen to democracy work, get students to volunteer for different candidate’s campaigns.”

Broekemeier briefly ran for the board in 2021 in the delegate primaries but lost to Phil Hemingway, who went on to lose to Democrat Jon Green in the special elections. After the loss, Broekemeier stayed involved in politics and attended meetings, where he met Jammie and James.

Broekemeier said a fresh face like Jammie to the Republication Party — alongside her motivated personality — is just what Johnson County needs.

“We’ve either had zero Republican candidates running or we’ve had Republican candidates who have lost consistently and haven’t changed their campaign style,” Broekemeier said. “Jammie brought something new to the table … She’s young, she’s exciting. She’s vibrant.”

Timeline by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan

A Republican hasn’t held a spot on the board in 60 years. The last Republican to hold a position on the board was Oren Alt in 1957, and he was defeated in 1962.

Although Jammie believes in more Republican-based viewpoints, she said people should vote based on candidates, not party lines.

“If we’re going to provide the best option around, then we need to have people of all backgrounds and people of all parties involved in order to really give that different perspective,” Jammie said.

Jammie hopes to provide a different perspective for the board by creating more balance between parties.

In the military, the person who conducts mission planning is a buffer or liaison for all other members in the aircraft. Their role is to maintain stability and safety among all members on the flight. James said the board is similar, and Jammie could serve as the voice of Johnson County.

“She’s got that background to make it to where she will feel comfortable standing her ground … knowing that life would be better for constituents of Johnson County,” James said. “I really feel like it’s a really good match for her.”