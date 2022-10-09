Before Candidacy

Jammie and James met during their time in the Air Force — Jammie ranked as a Senior Airman (E-4) and James a Technical Sergeant (E-6). For the first nine months of dating, the couple was countries apart — with James in Kurdistan and Jammie in Germany.

Now, James refers to Jammie as his lifelong battle buddy, a term used in the military to describe two members of the military who always have each other’s support.

“We come at our marriage that way,” James said. “We stick it through thick and thin. We fight each other’s battles.”

“It’s us against the world,” Jammie added.

After the two returned from deployment, they got married in 2013 and moved to Oklahoma in 2014, continuing their life as a couple and military personnel.

At the end of 2018, Jammie received a job offer to be a drone operator for BladeEdge in Johnson County. The company flew the Bradshaw family to visit Iowa, and Jammie knew her family would call it home immediately.

“We fell in love with Iowa,” Jammie said. “It felt like home. So, we stayed.”

Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan

Shortly after the six Bradshaw family members moved to Lone Tree, Jammie and James got involved with Johnson County Republicans of Iowa and learned there were two open seats on the board. Although Jammie doesn’t refer to herself as a politician, her passion for helping others compelled her to run.

“The plan was just — how can we help? How can we make this the area we want our kids to grow up in?” Jammie said.

From March 21 to July 6, Jammie received $2,323.95 in contributions to put toward her candidacy, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

Infographic by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan