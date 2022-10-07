Sen. Joni Ernst advocates for increase in funding for diaper banks at Cedar Rapids visit

Ernst has led an effort in the U.S. Senate to increase funding for diaper banks and child care.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, talks with constituents at an early morning meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, kicked off the seventh annual diaper drive at the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning.

Ernst has led a bipartisan effort in the U.S. Senate to increase funding for diaper banks while the effects of COVID-19 and inflation linger for working mothers and families.

Ernst addressed volunteers, press, and constituents on Friday expressing her continued support for the issue and highlighting the need for attention on the issue.

Inflation and a baby formula shortage have put tremendous stress on our Iowa families.”, said Ernst on Friday. “That’s why I’m working across the aisle to help our parents better afford and access diapers. I was so glad to partner with the Young Parents Network and Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank to kick-off their annual Operation Diaper Drive and help support Iowa families and our local communities.”

Ernst asked for at least $200 million in funding for diaper assistance through the Social Services Block Grant in a future COVID-19 relief package from Senate leaders.

Ernst also expressed her thanks to the volunteers in the crowd.

“I’m thankful for all the great work the folks at the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank do to support Iowa’s new moms and dads, and I’ll continue working to get folks without access to diapers the support they need,” Ernst said.