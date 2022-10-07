Iowa baseball head coach Rick Heller receives contract extension through 2029

Heller has been the Hawkeyes’ head coach since 2013.

Iowa head coach Rick Heller smiles during a baseball game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 25, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 7-4.

Iowa baseball head coach Rick Heller received a contract extension through 2029, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Friday.

Since Heller became head coach in 2013, the Hawkeyes have averaged more than 30 wins per season and have totaled 276 total victories.

Under his watch, Iowa has advanced to two NCAA Regionals in 2015 and 17. During the 2017 campaign, the Hawkeyes won their first Big Ten Tournament title in school history.

In Heller’s tenure, Iowa has produced 11 All-Americans, one Big Ten Player of the Year, two Big Ten Pitchers of the Year, and one Big Ten Freshman of the Year. In seven of Heller’s seasons, Iowa has had at least one first-team All-Big Ten selection.

In 2022, Iowa won 36 games, good for the eighth most in school history.

Heller, from Eldon, Iowa, was previously the head coach at Indiana State from 2009-13, Northern Iowa from 1999-2009, and Upper Iowa from 1987-99, leading all four schools to NCAA postseason play.